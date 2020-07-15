Shropshire developer leads the charge on environmental housing

Shropshire developer, SJ Roberts Homes Ltd, continues to keep environmental impact at the forefront of their latest Allscott Meads development.

Birds-eye view of timber frames going up

The 470-home development has taken the abandoned Sugar Beet Factory site at Allscott and is transforming it into a place where nature meets nurture and modern day living thrives alongside local wildlife.

This brand new development will offer two, three, four and five bedroom homes, creating a comfortable and expansive community in the heart of rural Shropshire.

To ensure the heritage of Shropshire is maintained, SJ Roberts is working in collaboration with Telford and Wrekin council to meet the needs of the local community and protect and enhance the local wildlife.

SJ Roberts’ environmental commitment has been demonstrated from the start of their Allscott Meads works, with an additional 800 trees, over 1200 meters of new hedges and 2500 bee-friendly shrubs set to be planted as part of the development.

Their commitment has continued to influence the construction process, with timber frames being used for all homes on the development. The initial frames have been erected this week which signifies the commencement of the Origin Phase.

Preparations are also underway on the Sales and Show Homes area with the open market new homes following shortly thereafter. Timber frames are an environmentally friendly option, using less energy for production, providing better insulation, and acting as a carbon store, therefore playing a part in lowering carbon emissions. SJ Roberts Homes is one of the only developers in Shropshire to embrace timber frame construction on all their projects.

Mr Mike Sambrook, Managing Director of SJ Roberts said, “These unprecedented times have shown us how important taking care of our families and our planet is, which is why Allscott Meads is going to do both. We are regenerating an abandoned industrial site and making a sustainable community, where families can thrive as the nature around them does. We chose timber frames because they are sustainable, long lasting and the perfect choice for our environmentally conscious development. We’re excited to bring this new way of living to Shropshire.”

