Shropshire
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Shropshire businesses benefit from legal firm’s free coronavirus workshops

By Shropshire Live Business

A local law firm has delivered a series of free workshops with expert employment law advice to hundreds of Shropshire businesses facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Helen Watson, Partner and Head of Employment Law at Aaron & Partners

Aaron & Partners joined forces with recruitment company, gap personnel group, to answer a range of frequently asked employment questions, with a total of more than 300 delegates attending three sessions across nine weeks.

Helen Watson, Partner and Head of Employment Law at Aaron & Partners advised business owners, HR directors and managers contending with the ongoing impact of coronavirus in partnership with experts from gap personnel group.

She said: “Coronavirus has had a huge impact on all aspects of employment law, and it is continuing to evolve each day. As an organisation, since the first day of lockdown we have aimed to provide our support during what continues to be an extremely tough time for businesses to navigate.

“We received some really positive responses on the back of the first webinar with attendees describing it as ‘very informative’ and ‘extremely useful’ and following its success we decided to host two more workshops alongside the team at gap personnel group.

“Across the three sessions we covered a range of topics, from returning to work safely to how to follow appropriate redundancy procedures and the Q&A’s allowed us to focus on the topics that were important for employers. It was fantastic to work alongside gap personnel group to deliver these sessions, and we hope to be able to partner again with them in the future.”

The firm’s specialist employment team have taken their workshops online whilst social distancing measures are in place as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, to continue providing support and guidance to clients and local businesses during this time.

Mark Roberts, Managing Director at gap personnel group, added: “We were receiving lots of queries from employers who were facing unfamiliar challenges due to COVID-19 and by teaming up with Aaron & Partners we’ve been able to provide clarity and support for business owners during this time.

“The sessions proved to be incredibly popular, and we had a huge number of people in attendance with many attending all three webinars. It was rewarding to see people walk away with a better understanding of how to manage the workplace challenges presented by the pandemic.”

To find out more about future webinars or events, visit: https://www.aaronandpartners.com/events/

Shropshire Live Business
Shropshire Live Business

The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team.
