Shropshire IT company achieves Microsoft Gold Partner status for 13th year in a row

A Shropshire IT company has achieved Microsoft Gold Competency for the 13th year in a row, demonstrating their expertise in Microsoft systems and collaboration solutions.

Hedley Corcoran, Managing Director of Midland Computers

Hedley Corcoran, Managing Director at Midland Computers, said: “We’re absolutely

delighted to achieve Microsoft Gold Partner status for 13 years in a row. To earn a Microsoft Gold Competency, Microsoft partners must complete a set of rigorous examinations to prove best-in-class technical expertise, submit customer references, and attain exemplary customer satisfaction scores.

“Gold status, which represents the pinnacle of Microsoft Competency and is held by a relatively small number of Microsoft partners around the region…with Midland Computers being the only Gold Partner in Shropshire.”

The Shropshire based company celebrated its 20-year anniversary recently.

A Microsoft spokesperson said: “We a really thrilled to be working with such a great team of guys who really know their area of expertise and provide fantastic solutions. I would like to thank them for their support. This is an amazing achievement…and to be the only one in their area is outstanding.”

