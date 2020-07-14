14 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Home Business

Bridgnorth businesswomen shortlisted for awards

By Shropshire Live Business

Two Bridgnorth businesswomen are in line for awards for their work during the Covid-19 crisis.

Christine Brown of AMD Promotions and Sally Themans from Good2Great have been shortlisted for awards
Christine Brown of AMD Promotions and Sally Themans from Good2Great have been shortlisted for awards

Sally Themans, of Bridgnorth-based business consultancy firm Good2Great, is shortlisted in the Valiant Volunteer category of the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce ‘Chamber Champion’ Awards 2020 which recognise businesses and individuals who went ‘above and beyond’ during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The category celebrates people who are generous with their time to support a group and inspire others showing initiative, commitment and creativity.

Sally has been nominated for her extensive work with Love Bridgnorth, a campaign to promote and support the town, which has kept the community supported and connected throughout the Covid-19 crisis through social media channels with a combined audience of 16,444.

She devised a ‘Let’s Get Local’ campaign – encouraging people to use local businesses to keep the local economy going – and has kept people informed of which businesses are open, which are providing delivery services, through a live directory. The site also posted positive stories and videos – highlighting the many generous and charitable deeds of townsfolk and seeking to lift people’s spirits and reassure.

Love Bridgnorth, which launched in 2015 and was one of the driving forces behind the town winning the ‘Best British High Street’ accolade four years ago, also kept the business community informed of grants and government guidance for safe re-opening.

“I am delighted to be shortlisted for one of these prestigious Shropshire Chamber of Commerce awards – it’s a great way to put Bridgnorth and our great community spirit on the map,” said Sally, who has a career in retail operations and management spanning 30 years and now works with her husband Johnny at business coaching consultancy Good2Great where her specialism is with start ups and retailers.

AMD Promotions, a design, print, embroidery and promotion shop based in Lasyard House, is shortlisted in the chamber’s ‘Charity Champions’ category.

Christine Brown, who runs the firm with husband Julian, said: “Lockdown has been tough on small businesses like ourselves but we were determined to continue supporting our local community and in particular local charities who were struggling to raise funds during the crisis.

“We support lots of good causes through donations, fundraising and sponsorship but when COVID hit we felt it was even more important to dig deep. We thought about what we could do practically to help them raise money quickly during lockdown. Many small charities were losing fundraising income through closure of shops and cancelled events and weren’t eligible for support grants. 

“With a stock room full of t-shirts and quieter than usual embroidery machines – our t-shirt fundraiser was born and we sold individually designed garments in aid of Bridgnorth Hospital and Shropshire Cat Rescue, with every penny going to the charities, raising around £1,000 in total.

“We’re delighted to be recognised for our work with local charities through the chamber awards but more importantly by being a finalist we have the opportunity to spread the word that our small local charities need us more than ever.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Man suffers fractured jaw during assault in Oswestry

A man has suffered a fractured jaw after being assaulted by a group of males and females in Oswestry.
Read Article
Flooded business in Coleham, Shrewsbury. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

£36m award to new River Severn Partnership to help tackle flooding

Shropshire Council has welcomed an announcement that the new River Severn Partnership is to receive £36m from the Government to help address the impact of flooding in towns and cities that sit alongside the river.
Read Article
Cycle parking at Telford Bike Hub in Telford Town Park. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Council invests £2.6m into Travel Telford Sustainable Transport fund

Telford & Wrekin Council is to invest £2.6 million into a Travel Telford Sustainable Travel Fund as part of its work to boost more sustainable travel such as cycling, walking and use of public transport.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
Oakley James from Redhill one of the tennis contest, winners

Winners of Shropshire’s ‘virtual’ school games are revealed

The winners of Shropshire’s first ever ‘virtual’ primary school games have been revealed.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

New team members at Shropshire based insurance broker 1st Choice Insurance

1st Choice Insurance continue recruitment drive

Shropshire based insurance broker 1st Choice Insurance has been continuing to hire throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, helping keep people in work across the local area.
Read Article
Christine Brown of AMD Promotions and Sally Themans from Good2Great have been shortlisted for awards

Bridgnorth businesswomen shortlisted for awards

Two Bridgnorth businesswomen are in line for awards for their work during the Covid-19 crisis.
Read Article
Hedley Corcoran, Managing Director of Midland Computers

Shropshire IT company achieves Microsoft Gold Partner status for 13th year in a row

A Shropshire IT company has achieved Microsoft Gold Competency for the 13th year in a row, demonstrating their expertise in Microsoft systems and collaboration solutions.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Hive

Shropshire charity continues to provide vital support

The Hive, a charity and venue based in Shrewsbury town centre is continuing to provide vital support after successfully adapting its wellbeing projects to take place in virtual spaces during Lockdown.
Read Article
Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury

Hickory’s Smokehouse to reopen this Friday

BBQ is firmly back on the menu as Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury reopens this Friday 10 July.
Read Article
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
14 ° C
14.4 °
13.3 °
76 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP