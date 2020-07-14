1st Choice Insurance continue recruitment drive

Shropshire based insurance broker 1st Choice Insurance has been continuing to hire throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, helping keep people in work across the local area.

New team members at Shropshire based insurance broker 1st Choice Insurance

Over the last 3 months, 1st Choice Insurance of Jupiter House on Shrewsbury Business Park has continued to implement their growth plan by hiring new staff.

Their ongoing recruitment drive has resulted in the employment of 16 new members of staff, across four different departments and with another five team members due to start by the end of the month, many of which have lost their jobs due to coronavirus.

“We’ve been very fortunate in continuing to grow through what’s been a very difficult few months for many Shropshire businesses. We made the decision to turn down the government’s furlough scheme and keep all our staff in full time employment, as many were able to work from home remotely.” said Callum Watkins, Head of Marketing at 1st Choice.

“Not only did we retain our experienced staff, but we were also lucky to be able to take the opportunity to welcome some highly skilled and experienced new people to our business, who had found themselves out of work. We look forward to working together with our new team members to improve our ability to serve our clients and continue to grow our business.”

Holly Jones, a new member of the 1st Choice team said: “After an alternative job opportunity fell through as a result of the viral outbreak, I couldn’t believe my luck when I was offered a position at 1st Choice back in April. The team has been so welcoming and despite all the awkwardness of social distancing, I already feel at home here. The company offers great benefits and personal development opportunities that I am looking forward to getting stuck in to.”

1st Choice Insurance was launched eight years ago and has grown into a successful national company. After moving into bigger premises on Shrewsbury Business Park in November, the firm has major plans to grow five-fold over the next five years.

