14.4 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 13, 2020
Home Business

Telford College welcomes Chancellor’s support for the economy

By Shropshire Live Business

Telford College has welcomed the Government’s new multi-billion pound package of support for skills training to help lead the country out of recession.

Graham Guest, Principal of Telford College
Graham Guest, Principal of Telford College

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive, described Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcements as ‘a very positive move for the economy’.

“I think this is a great platform for us as a college to work with employers to lead the skills recovery,” he said.

“We are looking forward to supporting local businesses over the coming weeks and months, and collaborating with our key stakeholders to move everything forward.”

Mr Sunak outlined a £30 billion series of measures designed to help the UK recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

For the next six months employers will be paid £2,000 for every hired apprentice under 25 and a bonus of £1,500 for over-25s. This is in addition to the £1,000 which is already available for taking on apprentices aged between 16 and 18.

The Government will also cover 100% of the National Minimum Wage, for 25 hours a week, for employers who offer a work placement for 16 to 24-year-olds claiming Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.

Employers will be able to apply to join the scheme from next month, with the first ‘Kickstarters’ commencing employment from this autumn.

There is also an extra £32 million for recruiting more careers advisers, and £17 million for sector-based work academies in England – an area where Telford College is already particularly active.

Mr Guest, who has been working closely with Telford Business Board and the local authority on the development of economic recovery support, said: “There is no doubt that these incentives are going to help to ease the way forward for businesses.

“We already have really good links with employers, and having spoken to them about this package of support, it’s clear that they welcome the proposals.

“Skills development is absolutely vital if we are to build our way out of this, and we are geared up to provide every possible support to companies.

“We already have a wide variety of initiatives such as apprenticeships, and our sector-based academies which retrain people for employment, and provide a guaranteed job interview at the end of the process.”

He added: “This package of support for apprenticeships has been really well received. These incentives will help companies to ease their way forward.

“Long before the Covid-19 crisis, Telford College has been doing an awful lot of work with schools and parents to change the perception of apprenticeships, and that is now bearing fruit.

“We have some excellent businesses working with us, offering some great apprenticeship programmes and good career paths into higher level degrees and prospects to work not only locally, but nationally and sometimes internationally too.

“Speaking as a former apprentice myself, I can confidently say that apprenticeships are just as effective for long-term employment as academic programmes.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Features

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Two arrested after man injured following disorder in Wellington

Police have arrested two men after a disorder involving a group of people left a man injured in Wellington.
Read Article
The incident happened at The Old Jack Inn, Calverhall. Photo: @EarloftheShire

Car crashes into foyer of pub in Calverhall

Emergency services were called to a collision in which a car crashed into the foyer of a pub in north Shropshire on Saturday afternoon.
Read Article

Firefighters called to river rescue in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to help rescue a person from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday night.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
Oakley James from Redhill one of the tennis contest, winners

Winners of Shropshire’s ‘virtual’ school games are revealed

The winners of Shropshire’s first ever ‘virtual’ primary school games have been revealed.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Marketing Assistant at Bespoke Computing Ltd Bethany Mullen, Managing Director of Bespoke Computing Ltd Chris Pallett, Senior Support Engineer at Bespoke Computing Ltd Matthew Parrott

Shropshire IT firm provides free support for local businesses

Shropshire IT Solutions Firm, Bespoke Computing Ltd, has decided to expand to help other businesses grow during this difficult time.
Read Article
Graham Guest, Principal of Telford College

Telford College welcomes Chancellor’s support for the economy

Telford College has welcomed the Government’s new multi-billion pound package of support for skills training to help lead the country out of recession.
Read Article
Lucas Karemo with Anna Sadler (left) and Emma Chapman from the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire

Lucas returns for Shropshire digital skills workshops

A nationally-respected marketing expert is returning to Shropshire for a new series of ten workshops to help companies master digital skills.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Read Article

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury

Hickory’s Smokehouse to reopen this Friday

BBQ is firmly back on the menu as Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury reopens this Friday 10 July.
Read Article
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Features

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
14.4 ° C
15 °
13.9 °
76 %
3.6kmh
99 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
22 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP