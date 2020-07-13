14.4 C
Shropshire IT firm provides free support for local businesses

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire IT Solutions Firm, Bespoke Computing Ltd, has decided to expand to help other businesses grow during this difficult time.

Marketing Assistant at Bespoke Computing Ltd Bethany Mullen, Managing Director of Bespoke Computing Ltd Chris Pallett, Senior Support Engineer at Bespoke Computing Ltd Matthew Parrott

With current events putting a bigger strain than ever on businesses, Bespoke Computing decided to do more to help. Having already extended their office working hours to be from 7am until 7pm, with the view of operating 24/7 soon, they decided to take the next step and hire more help.

Their most recent hire, Miss Bethany Mullen, has joined the team as a Marketing Assistant, to help Bespoke Computing answer the influx of business and IT related queries coming through, in a way that is helpful and accessible to business owners everywhere. 

To use the combined knowledge and experience of the team at Bespoke Computing in a way that is most beneficial to local businesses, they have come up with three free resources they will be regularly providing for business owners. These include weekly videos, podcast episodes and relevant webinars.

With so many businesses facing the same struggles of having to adapt to a new way of operating, many local businesses have similar queries that need solving. To provide help and support to everyone, the team at Bespoke Computing decided to answer these queries via these mediums. It’s free, easy, and permanently available for any business owner who needs it.

The video resource is called #AskChris and is where Managing Director of Bespoke Computing Ltd, Mr Chris Pallett, answers questions based on a variety of topics. The topics are often decided based on questions submitted by business owners via email or social media. Some business owners choose to remain anonymous whilst others share and tag the company using #AskChris. With Mr Pallet’s 25 years’ experience in the IT industry and 17 years as a business owner, he offers a level of insight businesses are currently looking for.

The podcast, ‘Ctrl, Alt, Speak’ will release weekly episodes, covering business and IT issues, solutions, trends and myths. The podcast will often feature a special guest, each one bringing with them their own unique take on how technology is part of their business, issues they face and aspects they couldn’t be without. The idea is that as a business community, people support one another, solve problems, and have fun whilst doing it.

The first webinar Bespoke Computing is hosting is ‘Getting on the Podium with Your Cyber Security’. The free webinar will detail the importance of implementing cyber security and the best ways to do so. It will take place on Tuesday 14th July and information can be found on their website.

Managing Director of Bespoke Computing Ltd, Mr Chris Pallett, said “We are always looking for ways to provide bespoke and simple solutions for businesses. Being able to do so in such an interactive and accessible way has been brilliant. We’ve got that human element we’ve all been missing, whilst being able to navigate business owners through such a difficult time. We are grateful people are reaching out to us and we will always be here to help however we can.”

