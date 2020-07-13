New face brings vast experience to FBC Manby Bowdler

A specialist lawyer with more than 25 years’ experience handling clinical negligence and personal injury cases has joined Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler.

Michelle Hartshorn has taken up a new role as an Associate in FBC Manby Bowdler’s Catastrophic Injury Team

Michelle Hartshorn has taken up a new role as an Associate in the firm’s Catastrophic Injury Team advising claimants with life-changing injuries.

FBC Manby Bowdler Managing Director Neil Lloyd said Michelle would bring a huge amount of experience and expertise to the team.

“We are delighted that Michelle has chosen to join us because she has such an impressive and well-deserved reputation. Her appointment further strengthens our hugely-talented team who provide such a vital service in this important area.

“It is crucial that people whose lives have been completely changed through no fault of their own have access to the best and most experienced legal advice so that they can enjoy the best possible quality of life in the future.

“With Michelle joining our team I am confident that FBC Manby Bowdler has exactly the right team in place to offer the most comprehensive service in this field.”

Michelle, who is a member of the specialist Law Society Personal Injury Panel and the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) at Senior Litigator level, has previously worked at law firms across the Midlands.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining such a well-respected and forward-thinking firm as FBC Manby Bowdler.

“I have long admired the way this firm puts its clients at the heart of everything they do and the chance to be a part of such a successful team was too good an opportunity to resist.

“Unfortunately, there are many hundreds of people in this region every year whose lives are changed beyond recognition through no fault of their own and we are committed to doing everything in our power to help them get the justice they deserve.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...