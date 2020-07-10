13.5 C
Shropshire Chamber reveals its ‘Chamber Champion’ award finalists

By Shropshire Live Business

The finalists have been announced for a new awards competition to celebrate the incredible support shown by Shropshire during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce will be live streaming its 2020 Chamber Champion Awards from a specially constructed TV studio in Shrewsbury on Friday July 17.

The event – the first of its kind in the county – has been created to salute and celebrate the Shropshire spirit during these challenging times, while also raising funds for local charities.

There are seven awards to be handed out of the night, which are:

Charity Champion
A business, or individual, going above and beyond to raise money for charity, outside the NHS. Finalists are:

– Aico, Oswestry
– AMD Promotions, Bridgnorth
– Dave White, Madeley Cricket Club
– Nick Jones Wealth Planning, Shrewsbury

Entrepreneurial Spirit
Celebrating a business which has recognised the need to create a ‘new normal’ in challenging times, and plant seeds of growth. Finalists are:

– Shoothill, Shrewsbury
– Shropshire Festivals
– Shrewsbury College
– Xscape Now! From Ketley, Telford

Good Neighbour
Celebrating a business or individual going out of their way to help those most in need. Finalists are:

– Christian and Emma Starling from Lawley, Telford
– GN Badley & Sons, Trench, Telford
– Nick Jones Wealth Planning, Shrewsbury
– Wrekin View Primary School, Wellington

Service to the Community
Celebrating a business or individual making a drastic impact on their community during the Covid-19 crisis. Finalists are:

– Energize Shropshire Telford & Wrekin
– Reclaim Tax UK Ltd, Shrewsbury
– Shropshire Mind
– Telford College

Valiant Volunteer
Celebrating a business or individual putting others before themselves and being generous with their time. Finalists are:

– Elaine Colley, Telford College
– Sally Themans, Good2Great, Bridgnorth
– Sharon Parsonage, Bluebird Care
– Shoothill, Shrewsbury

Unsung Hero
This award will be chosen by a public vote on the night of the live broadcast, using the Menti interactive voting system. Finalists are:

– Hayley Jay, from Telford
– Pam Howell, Bluebird Care
– Shoothill, Shrewsbury
– Wrekin Fruit and Veg Deliveries

Champion of Champions 2020
An overall champion who will need to have displayed the qualities required in all other individual categories, including:

– Commitment to the Shropshire community
– Determination to make a difference
– Overcoming obstacles and challenges

Entries have been shortlisted and judged by a panel selected by the organisers. All finalists will receive a certificate, with trophies for category winners.

Viewers will get chance to take part in an online vote on the night of the 90-minute live stream, from 7pm to 8.30pm on July 17, and there will be a few other surprises too – including some celebrity guests!

The event, hosted by BBC Shropshire presenter and Shropshire Business magazine editor Carl Jones, will also be raising funds for Shropshire Mind and Shropshire Domestic Abuse Service.

Richard Sheehan, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “It is disappointing that our original plans for a giant summer celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of our annual awards had to be postponed.

“But having seen and heard of all the amazing work going on among our business community to support those most in need during the Covid-19 crisis, we felt it deserved recognition.

“This all-new event is a unique opportunity to work with the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce to recognise and celebrate the inspiring, inventive and community spirit of local businesses and business people.

“These challenging times have certainly bought about so many amazing stories of how organisations and individuals have got involved and made a real difference, and who deserve the recognition of the entire business community.”

To tune into the live stream on July 17, see chamberchampion.co.uk/book-your-seat/

Editor's Picks

