15.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Home Business

Telecoms firm rebrands following buyout

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire telecoms company has undergone a rebrand after a buyout – but clients can still rely on the same team and same award-winning services they have been used to.

David Hayward, Director
David Hayward, Director

Radius Connect, formerly Pure Telecom, based in Shrewsbury became part of the Radius Payment Solutions Group late last year in a move to build on the success of the group’s telecoms division and global business.

The acquisition of Pure Telecom is part of a diversification strategy by Radius, which was first established by owner Bill Holmes as a fuel card company in 1990. It is now one of the world’s leading suppliers of fleet management solutions, providing an array of products and services to over 300,000 customers.

Radius Connect is a converged technology, mobile and fixed line telecommunications provider to work with businesses across the UK on how they implement, connect and manage their operations.

David Hayward, Director of Radius Connect Solutions and former Managing Director of Pure Telecom, said the rebrand of the company was now complete and it was important to let clients know that it was a case of business as usual.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Radius Connect, formerly Pure Telecom, and my team is looking forward to sharing the additional benefits we can offer to all of our customers now we are part of the Radius Group,” he said.

“We are totally committed to remaining 100% focused on continuing to provide an outstanding customer experience to all clients no matter what size or sector – the same multi-award winning service clients expected and received from Pure Telecom.

“It is important for clients to know they will be dealing with the same team and can expect the same levels of customer service. We are still operating out of our Shrewsbury office and have no intention of moving anytime soon but only expand our team and offering from our Shropshire site.

“Our team has ensured continuity with day-to-day key contacts – they know the area, know the challenges and how best to support our clients in Shropshire and the surrounding areas.

“Billing and contract details and arrangements remain the same, all that will alter for clients is a change of logo on their bill.

“The rebrand will allow us to offer more choice. Now we are part of the Radius Group, we have access to a wider communications portfolio and technical expertise. “In addition, we are able to offer our customers exclusive deals on fuel cards, telematics, insurance and much more.

“A new era has dawned for the company, one which will always have the best interests of our clients at heart, and we look forward to a successful future providing solutions that connect businesses with their employees, customers and partners.”

Ray Ferris, Group Managing Director of Radius Connect said: “Over the last six months we have integrated three established businesses to create Radius Connect.

“Using our combination of data, networking and industry insight means we can support companies of all sizes in getting the smartest approach to their operations, differentiating us and how we deliver value.

“We believe our buy and build strategy provides us with a unique opportunity to scale up our operations and achieve better results for our customers, so this is just the start of our rapid organic growth and further M&A activity over the next few months.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Features

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Nick Ralls, chief executive Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust awarded £500,000 grant

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust has been awarded £500,000 by Arts Council England to help it recover from the coronavirus lockdown.
Read Article
Shropshire Council has appointed Steve Smith as assistant director for infrastructure

Shropshire Council appoints new assistant director for infrastructure

Shropshire Council has appointed a new assistant director for infrastructure – responsible for highways, transport, waste and recycling and environmental maintenance.
Read Article
The Severn Hospice charity shop in Mardol, Shrewsbury is one of the stores reopening. Image: Google Street View

Severn Hospice to reopen three more shops

Severn Hospice is to reopen another three of its community shops from next Wednesday – and launch a brand new concept store in Wellington.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town manager heads back to Scotland

Former Shrewsbury Town manager Micky Mellon has left his post at Tranmere Rovers to take charge of Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.
Read Article

FC Oswestry Town takes sad decision to fold the club

FC Oswestry Town, which was formed in 2014, has taken the decision to fold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic putting the club into financial difficulties and robbing it of a hard earned promotion.
Read Article
Stuart Apperley, Rowly Jones, Ashley Chesters and Christine Apperley

Centenary charity challenge raises £2,400 for RJAH league of friends

A 100-hole Charity Challenge held at Hawkstone Park to celebrate the Golf Club’s Centenary year has raised over £2,400 for The League of Friends of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy

Shropshire renewable energy company welcomes £3billion ‘green investment’ funding programme

The managing director of a pioneering renewable energy company today welcomed the Chancellor’s £3billion ‘green investment’ funding programme to help the economy recover from the impact of lockdown.
Read Article
David Hayward, Director

Telecoms firm rebrands following buyout

A Shropshire telecoms company has undergone a rebrand after a buyout - but clients can still rely on the same team and same award-winning services they have been used to.
Read Article
Sean Gorman, director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants

Self-employed must act fast to claim crucial support grant

A Shropshire accountancy expert has warned self-employed people across the county they have just days left to claim a potentially crucial support grant.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Read Article

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury

Hickory’s Smokehouse to reopen this Friday

BBQ is firmly back on the menu as Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury reopens this Friday 10 July.
Read Article
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Features

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.5 ° C
16.1 °
15 °
100 %
3.1kmh
62 %
Thu
17 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP