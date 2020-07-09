Telecoms firm rebrands following buyout

A Shropshire telecoms company has undergone a rebrand after a buyout – but clients can still rely on the same team and same award-winning services they have been used to.

David Hayward, Director

Radius Connect, formerly Pure Telecom, based in Shrewsbury became part of the Radius Payment Solutions Group late last year in a move to build on the success of the group’s telecoms division and global business.

The acquisition of Pure Telecom is part of a diversification strategy by Radius, which was first established by owner Bill Holmes as a fuel card company in 1990. It is now one of the world’s leading suppliers of fleet management solutions, providing an array of products and services to over 300,000 customers.

Radius Connect is a converged technology, mobile and fixed line telecommunications provider to work with businesses across the UK on how they implement, connect and manage their operations.

David Hayward, Director of Radius Connect Solutions and former Managing Director of Pure Telecom, said the rebrand of the company was now complete and it was important to let clients know that it was a case of business as usual.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Radius Connect, formerly Pure Telecom, and my team is looking forward to sharing the additional benefits we can offer to all of our customers now we are part of the Radius Group,” he said.

“We are totally committed to remaining 100% focused on continuing to provide an outstanding customer experience to all clients no matter what size or sector – the same multi-award winning service clients expected and received from Pure Telecom.

“It is important for clients to know they will be dealing with the same team and can expect the same levels of customer service. We are still operating out of our Shrewsbury office and have no intention of moving anytime soon but only expand our team and offering from our Shropshire site.

“Our team has ensured continuity with day-to-day key contacts – they know the area, know the challenges and how best to support our clients in Shropshire and the surrounding areas.

“Billing and contract details and arrangements remain the same, all that will alter for clients is a change of logo on their bill.

“The rebrand will allow us to offer more choice. Now we are part of the Radius Group, we have access to a wider communications portfolio and technical expertise. “In addition, we are able to offer our customers exclusive deals on fuel cards, telematics, insurance and much more.

“A new era has dawned for the company, one which will always have the best interests of our clients at heart, and we look forward to a successful future providing solutions that connect businesses with their employees, customers and partners.”

Ray Ferris, Group Managing Director of Radius Connect said: “Over the last six months we have integrated three established businesses to create Radius Connect.

“Using our combination of data, networking and industry insight means we can support companies of all sizes in getting the smartest approach to their operations, differentiating us and how we deliver value.

“We believe our buy and build strategy provides us with a unique opportunity to scale up our operations and achieve better results for our customers, so this is just the start of our rapid organic growth and further M&A activity over the next few months.”

