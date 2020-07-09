15.5 C
Shropshire renewable energy company welcomes £3billion ‘green investment’ funding programme

By Shropshire Live Business

The managing director of a pioneering renewable energy company today welcomed the Chancellor’s £3billion ‘green investment’ funding programme to help the economy recover from the impact of lockdown.

Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy
Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy

Rishi Sunak MP today announced a plan to create tens of thousands of jobs through bringing forward work on £8.8 billion of new infrastructure, decarbonisation and maintenance projects.

This includes the £3 billion green investment package that could help support around 140,000 green jobs and upgrade buildings and reduce emissions.

Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy, said efforts to drive job creation in the green economy and improve energy efficiency across the country would play an important part in the recovery from Covid-19.

But he added that it was vital the measures formed part of a longer-term strategic plan to tackle climate change and energy use.

AceOn – based on Stafford Park in Telford – is pioneering an innovative Virtual Power Plant which can be installed in individual homes and uses state-of-the-art battery technology to store renewable energy from solar panels for use when needed.

Mr Partington said: “There is much in what the Chancellor has said that will be good for homeowners and the economy – such as the news about home insulation and double glazing.

“We will want to study the detail of the announcement but would hope that there is a strategic plan behind it to tackle climate change and help the country reach its target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“To do that it is fundamental that the Government invests in new forms of energy storage, renewable technologies and infrastructure and planning changes to accommodate it.

“Technologies such as the Virtual Power Plant we have developed will play a major part in helping the country capture, store and efficiently use renewable energy for years to come, reducing capacity on the National Grid and helping drive down emissions.

“By working with local authorities, housing associations, private developers and others we can make a truly significant contribution to ensuring we meet our responsibilities to the environment and the generations to come.”

As part of the Government package homeowners and landlords in England will be able to apply for vouchers from a £2 billion Green Homes Grant scheme this year to pay for green improvements such as loft, wall and floor insulation that could save some households hundreds of pounds a year on their energy bills while creating thousands of jobs for tradespeople.

And a £1 billion programme will make public buildings, including schools and hospitals, greener, helping the country meet its ambitions of achieving Net Zero by 2050.

Shropshire Business News
News

News

Nick Ralls, chief executive Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust

Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust awarded £500,000 grant

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust has been awarded £500,000 by Arts Council England to help it recover from the coronavirus lockdown.
Read Article
Shropshire Council has appointed Steve Smith as assistant director for infrastructure

Shropshire Council appoints new assistant director for infrastructure

Shropshire Council has appointed a new assistant director for infrastructure – responsible for highways, transport, waste and recycling and environmental maintenance.
Read Article
The Severn Hospice charity shop in Mardol, Shrewsbury is one of the stores reopening. Image: Google Street View

Severn Hospice to reopen three more shops

Severn Hospice is to reopen another three of its community shops from next Wednesday – and launch a brand new concept store in Wellington.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town manager heads back to Scotland

Former Shrewsbury Town manager Micky Mellon has left his post at Tranmere Rovers to take charge of Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.
Read Article

FC Oswestry Town takes sad decision to fold the club

FC Oswestry Town, which was formed in 2014, has taken the decision to fold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic putting the club into financial difficulties and robbing it of a hard earned promotion.
Read Article
Stuart Apperley, Rowly Jones, Ashley Chesters and Christine Apperley

Centenary charity challenge raises £2,400 for RJAH league of friends

A 100-hole Charity Challenge held at Hawkstone Park to celebrate the Golf Club’s Centenary year has raised over £2,400 for The League of Friends of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.
Read Article
David Hayward, Director

Telecoms firm rebrands following buyout

A Shropshire telecoms company has undergone a rebrand after a buyout - but clients can still rely on the same team and same award-winning services they have been used to.
Read Article
Sean Gorman, director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants

Self-employed must act fast to claim crucial support grant

A Shropshire accountancy expert has warned self-employed people across the county they have just days left to claim a potentially crucial support grant.
Read Article
Features

Features

Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Read Article

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury

Hickory’s Smokehouse to reopen this Friday

BBQ is firmly back on the menu as Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury reopens this Friday 10 July.
Read Article
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
