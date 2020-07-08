Opulent Travel Lounge takes flight with new online boutique store

After successfully navigating through the aftermath of both the Shropshire floods and the ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions, Shrewsbury-based Opulent Travel Lounge has launched a brand-new online boutique for fashion, fitness and travel lovers.

Opulent Beach Club is the sister brand to the travel company Opulent Travel Lounge

Opulent Beach Club is the sister brand to the travel company, providing luxury fitness, beachwear and travel accessories to customers across the UK. Handpicked for excellence, the site stocks famed brands including South Beach, TLC Sport, Warriors of the Divine and Sun Bum.

An expansion of sister company, Opulent Beach Club centres around its online site opulentbeachclub.com that delivers nationwide, but select products will also be available in Opulent Travel Lounge in Shrewsbury.

Founder, Leighann Morgan, comments: “I am so excited to have launched Opulent Beach Club; it’s something that I’ve been wanting to do for a while now and once I’d found the brands I wanted to stock, there was no better time to launch, given the rise in ecommerce as a result of the pandemic.

“It has been – and still is – a challenging time for the travel industry but I am so pleased to now have this sister company, offering something for everyone; whether working out at home, staycationing in the UK, or preparing to take flight when it’s safe to do so. I am excited to be building the Opulent brand and taking it nationwide, and I hope that we can turn 2020 into a success story, even with the pandemic looming over us.”

With over 25 years’ experience in the travel industry, Leighann hand-picked suppliers from across the world whose products and ethos match her own: quality, sustainability and the importance of community. One of the boutique’s hero brands, South Beach, is a bestseller on ASOS and known for providing sustainable swimwear made from recycled plastic bottles. Alongside South Beach, TLC Sport boasts fitness wear focused on performance, quality and style, all at an affordable price.

Opulent Beach Club is also one of only two UK stockists of the Balinese brand, Warriors of the Divine. Hand-crafted in Bali, each kimono is uniquely different and is produced using ancient batik hand painting methods. In addition, the site is one of the first UK stockists of popular American sun care, SunBum.

“I’m so proud of the brands that we’ve launched with; they’re all notable in their own right and have great stories and brand values. This is just the beginning, as we have a whole host of new product ranges set to come out over the next few months, and I’m so excited to see how Opulent beach Club develops and how we begin to rebuild our Opulent Travel Lounge community,” Leighann concludes.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...