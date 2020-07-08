3pluk evolves with re-brand and focus on growth

Shropshire-based Ecommerce Fulfilment Specialist, 3pluk are evolving, with a full re-brand and focus on growth.

The new website and branding

Due to an expansion of services both in the UK and internationally, 3pluk have recently evolved their branding. Working in partnership with Shrewsbury based creative agency Source Design, they have designed and developed modern and dynamic branding, alongside a new customer focused website.

Dave Wyatt, Director of 3pluk, explains why the brand needed to evolve “3pluk has reached a stage in its growth, whereby we felt our brand needed a refresh and new identity to enable us to become more competitive, internationally. It was great to work with Shrewsbury based creative agency Source Design, who instantly understood our business and who designed for us, eye catching, sleek and modern branding, alongside a brand-new customer focused website.”

The new features of the website include a new live chat facility, more information regarding 3pluk’s innovative technology including 3pluk Core, Connect and Channels, which effortlessly and seamlessly integrate client’s information and data into one place, alongside it’s easy to navigate and utilise client interface. Under the Blogs from the Bunker tab, visitors will find discussions relating to all things ecommerce fulfilment and beyond. There is also the new global page which has been designed to appeal to companies in the EU and rest of the world, who want to sell in the UK and require an ecommerce fulfilment provider.

Mike Eaton, Senior Account Manager for Source Design comments “It was a pleasure to work with 3pluk on the creation of a new brand identity and web presence, designed to help grow the young and dynamic business across the UK and globally.



“Dave shared our vision for a creative, clean, and vibrant new proposition, including a new colour palette, iconography, and messaging, which we are delighted to have now delivered. We look forward to supporting 3pluk’s business ambitions ongoing.”



