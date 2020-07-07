Shropshire Chamber to host virtual meet your MP event

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is hosting an exciting new virtual event this Thursday afternoon with the opportunity for members and non-members to join in.

Philip Dunne MP

Former Minister and current Member of Parliament for Ludlow, Philip Dunne will join Shropshire Chamber virtually this Thursday 9 July between 3 and 4pm to provide an update from Westminster before taking part in a Q&A session with attendees.

The event will be hosted by Shropshire Chamber CEO, Richard Sheehan and will enable those taking part to be heard directly by central government on the issues which are most important to them.

Agenda

14.50: Video Room Opens

15.00: Welcome from Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

15.10: Update from Philip Dunne MP

15.30: Q&A from attendees

16.00: Video Room Closes

If you wish to submit questions to be posed to Philip in advance of the event, please email your question to Fergus Hamilton Collard policy@shropshire-chamber.co.uk

For further details see https://www.shropshire-chamber.co.uk/events/policy-hour-meet-your-mp/

