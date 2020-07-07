GHP Legal welcomes new solicitor as COVID-19 increases demand for Wills

Shropshire and North Wales law firm, GHP Legal, has announced the appointment of an additional solicitor to the busy Probate, Wills, Tax & Trusts team at one of its Oswestry offices.

Jessica Wright, new solicitor at GHP Legal

Jessica Wright, who will be based at the firm’s Willow Street offices, joins GHP Legal from Linder Myers in Chester where she worked for two years. Jessica specialises in Wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney and all aspects of estate planning and the administration of estates.

GHP Legal, which ranks among the top 500 law firms in England and Wales and has provided legal services in the town for forty years, also has offices at 21 The Cross, Oswestry.

After studying law at the University of Chester where she gained a first-class degree, Jessica went on to do her Legal Practice Course at the University of Law in Chester, achieving a distinction. She qualified as a Solicitor in 2018 and is now studying for her STEP (Society of Trusts & Estates Practitioners) qualification.

Speaking about her appointment, GHP Legal Partner, Victoria Wilson, said: “Jessica is highly qualified in her field and will be a welcome addition to our Private Client team which has been extraordinarily busy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Uncertainty and concerns about health outcomes over the past three months has resulted in a great many people looking to put their affairs in order. There has been a great demand for Wills and Powers of Attorney in particular, as people are keen to ensure their wishes regarding health and finances will be carried out if they should become incapacitated or die.”

