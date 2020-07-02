Shropshire law firm appoints new head of growing corporate team

A county law firm has appointed a new head of its Corporate department following a period of sustained growth.

mfg Solicitors, which has its Shropshire offices in Ludlow and Telford, has appointed partner and corporate law specialist Clare Lang as head of department.

Ms Lang, who joined the 31-partner law firm in 2018, will now lead the team which specialises in mergers and acquisitions, business disposals, management buy outs, reorganisations, and a series of business-related commercial and finance matters.

She will work closely alongside widely respected corporate and commercial partners, Stephen Wyer and James Hayes.

Maynard Burton, partner and chairman of mfg Solicitors, said: “When Clare joined us two years ago I said how she was a first-rate and hugely admired corporate and commercial law specialist. During that time she has added significantly to our Corporate offering and has been a key driving force behind the department’s growth, both regionally and nationally.

“Now as head of department she will play a key role in developing the department further.”

Clare Lang added: “I’m thrilled to be appointed as head of department following two years of really impressive growth in the team.

“I am ambitious to continue to grow and develop our corporate offering and client base further. Despite these difficult times, we are continuing to make deals for our clients and completed five major transactions in the first half of June alone.

“I anticipate a variety of restructuring work in the next few months as businesses impacted by the Covid-19 crisis make changes to their corporate structures. Commercial contract work is also buoyant and our clients in the health and medical, food and distribution sectors are performing well within new markets created by the current situation.

“I am very positive about the potential for further growth and excited to be leading the team going forward.”

