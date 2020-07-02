1st Choice Insurance offers meeting space in exchange for charitable donation

Shrewsbury-based insurance broker 1st Choice Insurance is offering the use of its meeting space to local businesses in return for a charitable donation.

The 1st Choice meeting room located in Jupiter House on Shrewsbury Business Park

The meeting room located in Jupiter House on Shrewsbury Business Park also has the optional use of whiteboards and a projector, should the client require it.

June marked the start of a new offering from the team at 1st Choice Insurance to the Shropshire business community. No payment to the company is required, instead, they simply request a minimum £50 donation to their Charity of the Year ‘Little Rascals Foundation’ for the use of a room for an entire morning or afternoon, Monday to Friday.

1st Choice’s Marketing Team Member Holly said: “We had heard from some local clients and connections that many function rooms in the area have been closed during the pandemic and were struggling to find places to arrange safe meetings. Since moving to our new larger premises back in November, we find ourselves with some extra space that isn’t in constant use, especially with many staff still working from home, so we felt it was a great opportunity to help people out.”

Niamh Kelly of The HR Dept recently visited 1st Choice to make use of the meeting room for a confidential and sensitive matter where a client needed to hold a meeting away from their own premises. Niamh said: “As a company, 1st Choice is a great support to Shropshire Business, so knew that if they could, they would be willing to provide this. The new premises and facilities are amazing, and we were looked after very well.”

The Little Rascals Foundation which was chosen by 1st Choice Insurance as their Charity of the Year for 2020 is based in Shrewsbury and works to make life easier for children with disabilities and their families.

