16.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 2, 2020
Home Business

1st Choice Insurance offers meeting space in exchange for charitable donation

By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury-based insurance broker 1st Choice Insurance is offering the use of its meeting space to local businesses in return for a charitable donation.

The 1st Choice meeting room located in Jupiter House on Shrewsbury Business Park
The 1st Choice meeting room located in Jupiter House on Shrewsbury Business Park

The meeting room located in Jupiter House on Shrewsbury Business Park also has the optional use of whiteboards and a projector, should the client require it.

June marked the start of a new offering from the team at 1st Choice Insurance to the Shropshire business community. No payment to the company is required, instead, they simply request a minimum £50 donation to their Charity of the Year ‘Little Rascals Foundation’ for the use of a room for an entire morning or afternoon, Monday to Friday.

1st Choice’s Marketing Team Member Holly said: “We had heard from some local clients and connections that many function rooms in the area have been closed during the pandemic and were struggling to find places to arrange safe meetings. Since moving to our new larger premises back in November, we find ourselves with some extra space that isn’t in constant use, especially with many staff still working from home, so we felt it was a great opportunity to help people out.”

Niamh Kelly of The HR Dept recently visited 1st Choice to make use of the meeting room for a confidential and sensitive matter where a client needed to hold a meeting away from their own premises. Niamh said: “As a company, 1st Choice is a great support to Shropshire Business, so knew that if they could, they would be willing to provide this. The new premises and facilities are amazing, and we were looked after very well.”

The Little Rascals Foundation which was chosen by 1st Choice Insurance as their Charity of the Year for 2020 is based in Shrewsbury and works to make life easier for children with disabilities and their families.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

The MOD’s Defence Fulfilment Centre in Donnington. Photo: MOD

MOD Donnington delivers 10,000 items of critical medical equipment to NHS

More than 10,000 items of critical medical equipment have been despatched to the NHS frontline from the MOD’s Defence Fulfilment Centre in three months.
Read Article
The estimated street value of the cannabis farm was £1.2 to 1.6 million. Photo: West Mercia Police

Arrest made in connection with cannabis farm at disused Shrewsbury nightclub

Police have arrested a man in connection with a cannabis farm found at a disused nightclub in Shrewsbury last year.
Read Article

Coronavirus leads to £19m shortfall in Telford & Wrekin Council’s budget

Telford & Wrekin Council’s budget faces a hit of £19 million due to the coronavirus pandemic, a report to the Council’s cabinet shows.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Read Article
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

High Street in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury businesses staying positive as footfall continues to rise

Businesses in Shrewsbury are “taking each day as it comes” and staying positive, with footfall steadily increasing in the town centre during the coronavirus recovery.
Read Article
mfg Solicitors has appointed partner and corporate law specialist Clare Lang as head of department

Shropshire law firm appoints new head of growing corporate team

A county law firm has appointed a new head of its Corporate department following a period of sustained growth.
Read Article
The 1st Choice meeting room located in Jupiter House on Shrewsbury Business Park

1st Choice Insurance offers meeting space in exchange for charitable donation

Shrewsbury-based insurance broker 1st Choice Insurance is offering the use of its meeting space to local businesses in return for a charitable donation.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Amy Warhurst and daughter Josie

Shrewsbury drama group launches new online initiative

A Shropshire children's drama group has launched a new 'fly on the wall' initiative to encourage shy children to take the first step into a class.
Read Article
'Stay With Us' breaks provide acres and acres of open space to run wild and free

‘We’ve Got This’ says charity as it launches new family stays

Shropshire-based UK charity, the Field Studies Council, has launched its brand new 'Stay With Us', no frills, family breaks at 12 countryside locations including its Preston Montford property near Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Rebecca Lyon, with the funded packs at the Challenging Perceptions Park Lane Centre, Telford

New £170K funding available for Shropshire Charities

The Community Foundation has announced that they have distributed over £130,000 to charities and voluntary groups during Covid-19 and that a second phase is now available.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
The famous chip shop at Blists Hill Victorian Town

Countdown on for Ironbridge Gorge Museums reopening

The countdown is on to the reopening of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums – and it’s already shaping up to be a massive success.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
16.3 ° C
16.7 °
16 °
77 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Thu
17 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP