Shropshire marketing agency creates podcast series

Shropshire marketing agency, Codebreak, has been diversifying the podcast scene with their very own marketing podcast series, ‘Break It Down’.

Co-founders of Codebreak Andy Rao and Joel Stone

With over 80 episodes of the podcast released, the team have covered everything from veganism, and well-being, to film recommendations and marketing your business remotely during the Coronavirus crisis. The Break It Down series is a marketing podcast where the Codebreak team can have fun, share their combined knowledge, and break down current affairs, marketing fads and trends.

Codebreak diversifies their own marketing strategies and knowledge by inviting an array of people onto the podcast. Special guests, such as Grand Theft Auto game designer, Mark Lloyd and Head of Content at The Prince’s Trust, Jake Buchanan have featured.

In usual circumstances, the podcast would be recorded internally at the office, on the Shrewsbury Business Park, with guests invited in for the full experience.

In the interest of keeping everyone safe, the team have adapted and found a way to record their podcasts through the video conferencing app, Zoom. This has provided a level of human interaction, that given current circumstances, has been gratefully received on the podcast.

Members of the team, and the special guest, sit down to chat about what marketing means to them and their business. They share free, experienced tips and advice with listeners, and challenge each other’s expertise. This has provided free marketing support for businesses at a time when it has been needed most. More importantly, it is positive and entertaining which explains the 1,500 listeners the podcast attracts.

Mr Joel Stone, Co-founder of Codebreak, said “The podcast has been an awesome way for us to both connect with, and help support, other businesses. Being able to break down the latest trends people need to get behind, and the hype they shouldn’t bother with, has been a fun way to get behind local businesses and generate positive content across social platforms. Plus, having these one on one chats with such cool guests is an added bonus!”

A recent guest of the show was Ashley Downing, owner of Shrewsbury-based, Salopia Health and Performance, and strength and conditioning trainer to Team GB Olympic athletes. He joined Codebreak’s co-founder, Joel Stone, on the podcast to discuss the importance of looking after your marketing health, and how the current affairs have affected the fitness and health industry.

Codebreak is safely operating as normal from their office at Shrewsbury Business Park and they are always looking for the next guest to join them on their podcast. If you think this could be you, get in touch by emailing hello@codebreak.co.uk.

To listen to their podcast, simply search ‘Break It Down – Marketing Podcast’ on your preferred platform.

