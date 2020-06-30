MyWorkwear to exhibit at the UK’s first manufacturing virtual expo

Telford-based MyWorkwear is to exhibit at the UK’s first manufacturing virtual expo with over 200 virtual exhibitors and a footfall target of 5,000 delegates.

As a strong supporter of the UK manufacturing industry, MyWorkwear has been actively involved with Made in the Midlands for a number of years.

The COVID-19 crisis has brought about many challenges but also opportunities including holding the industry’s first virtual exhibition of its kind. Beginning on August 17th, this will be a 2 week long “Digital Business Festival”, featuring over 30 events and aiming to feature 5,000 delegates.

Backing Britain Live 2020 is aimed at keeping the industry connected, helping manufacturers collaborate, sharing best practice and promoting British manufacturing. It will include Webinars, Conferencing, Round Table Discussions, Networking, a Virtual Expo Hall, Digital Mastermind Groups and a Physical Goodie Bag.

Jason Pitt, chief executive of the Made in Group, said: “Made in exhibitions are significant events that many members and visitors look forward to, but like many aspects of our way of life, we have had to make considerable adjustments. We are an innovative organisation when it comes to technology. We do more than many realise. As a business, we have developed a digital platform that allows members to create their own social media microsite, upload news, attend virtual webinars and soon to include virtual mastermind groups, question-and-answer sessions and panel discussions.”

MyWorkwear Managing Director, James Worthington added, “It’s important to have a strong national supply chain so that we can deal with the crisis we have just seen. Any event that aims to secure localisation of supply chains can only be a good thing. Our business proudly supports businesses across the UK with our range of personalised workwear and uniform, and this will give us a great opportunity to show how good we are.”

He continued “We are proud and excited to be exhibiting at such an iconic moment in modern industry history and be at the forefront of technological innovation. It is the time for the industry to not only stand up and be counted, but to ultimately embrace change and be enthusiastic in the face of new ways of working, such as virtual networking.”

