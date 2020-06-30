13.5 C
MyWorkwear to exhibit at the UK’s first manufacturing virtual expo

By Shropshire Live Business

Telford-based MyWorkwear is to exhibit at the UK’s first manufacturing virtual expo with over 200 virtual exhibitors and a footfall target of 5,000 delegates.

As a strong supporter of the UK manufacturing industry, MyWorkwear has been actively involved with Made in the Midlands for a number of years.

The COVID-19 crisis has brought about many challenges but also opportunities including holding the industry’s first virtual exhibition of its kind. Beginning on August 17th, this will be a 2 week long “Digital Business Festival”, featuring over 30 events and aiming to feature 5,000 delegates.

Backing Britain Live 2020 is aimed at keeping the industry connected, helping manufacturers collaborate, sharing best practice and promoting British manufacturing. It will include Webinars, Conferencing, Round Table Discussions, Networking, a Virtual Expo Hall, Digital Mastermind Groups and a Physical Goodie Bag.

Jason Pitt, chief executive of the Made in Group, said: “Made in exhibitions are significant events that many members and visitors look forward to, but like many aspects of our way of life, we have had to make considerable adjustments. We are an innovative organisation when it comes to technology. We do more than many realise. As a business, we have developed a digital platform that allows members to create their own social media microsite, upload news, attend virtual webinars and soon to include virtual mastermind groups, question-and-answer sessions and panel discussions.”

MyWorkwear Managing Director, James Worthington added, “It’s important to have a strong national supply chain so that we can deal with the crisis we have just seen. Any event that aims to secure localisation of supply chains can only be a good thing. Our business proudly supports businesses across the UK with our range of personalised workwear and uniform, and this will give us a great opportunity to show how good we are.”

He continued “We are proud and excited to be exhibiting at such an iconic moment in modern industry history and be at the forefront of technological innovation. It is the time for the industry to not only stand up and be counted, but to ultimately embrace change and be enthusiastic in the face of new ways of working, such as virtual networking.”

Shropshire Live Business
Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com.
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
News

News

Police investigate maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

West Mercia Police has today confirmed it is has launched an investigation into claims made about maternity services at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust.
Oswestry town centre. Photo: Google Street View

Oswestry to receive £700,000 to tackle empty properties and enhance town’s heritage

Councillors and business leaders have welcomed news that Oswestry is set to receive £700,000 of government funding to help tackle empty properties and enhance the heritage of the town.
phone generic - pixabay

Police issue warning over fake Amazon callers defrauding residents

West Mercia Police has issued a warning after fraudsters claiming to be from Amazon have defrauded Shropshire victims of around £40,000 in the last 24 hours.
Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.
Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Business

Business

Telford-based Hitherbest has already benefited from MGP support

Marches companies to get share of £6.5m boost for manufacturers looking to recover from Covid-19 impact

Small to Medium-sized (SME) manufacturers across the Marches are being urged to take a slice of a £6.5m funding boost to help them recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and address key barriers to growth.
Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn

Marches LEP reveals £27million funding for new schemes

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership is investing more than £27 million in a programme of high-profile schemes which will create more than 1,700 jobs and boost growth across the region.
Telford & Wrekin Council leader asks Chancellor to free up financial support for businesses

Telford & Wrekin Council is asking the Government to help it to provide more funding support to hundreds of borough businesses yet to receive any financial help to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Features

Features

'Stay With Us' breaks provide acres and acres of open space to run wild and free

‘We’ve Got This’ says charity as it launches new family stays

Shropshire-based UK charity, the Field Studies Council, has launched its brand new 'Stay With Us', no frills, family breaks at 12 countryside locations including its Preston Montford property near Shrewsbury.
Rebecca Lyon, with the funded packs at the Challenging Perceptions Park Lane Centre, Telford

New £170K funding available for Shropshire Charities

The Community Foundation has announced that they have distributed over £130,000 to charities and voluntary groups during Covid-19 and that a second phase is now available.
Alice Tuck, Rhiannon Collins and Hannah Forbes

Letters in Lockdown initiative launched to get the nation writing

To mark personal lockdown experiences in years to come, three friends have joined together to create a not-for-profit initiative to get the nation writing.
Entertainment

Entertainment

The famous chip shop at Blists Hill Victorian Town

Countdown on for Ironbridge Gorge Museums reopening

The countdown is on to the reopening of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums – and it’s already shaping up to be a massive success.
RAF Museum Cosford is also the only place in the world where you can see all three of Britain's V-Bombers including the Vulcan. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

RAF Museum Cosford to reopen on Monday 6 July

Following recent advice from the Government and Public Health England, RAF Museum Cosford will re-open its doors to visitors on Monday 6 July.
Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept

The Holroyd Community Theatre Shines Bright

The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry has developed a programme of virtual creativity and archived productions to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home during lockdown.
Taste

Taste

The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Shropshire
overcast clouds
13.5 ° C
13.9 °
13 °
93 %
1kmh
100 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
17 °
Latest Articles

