Shropshire
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Ricoh 3D achieves CE marking for its Covid-19 face shields

By Shropshire Live Business

Telford-based Ricoh 3D has achieved CE marking for its Covid-19 face shields, certifying the product for use by businesses as they prepare to reopen.

Ricoh’s Rich Minifie modelling one of the face shields

The additive manufacturing specialist has designed, manufactured and shipped vital face shields to health and care workers since March, both in the UK and overseas.

Now the unique face shield has received CE marking, which verifies that health, safety, and environmental protection standards are met.

For sales on the European market, all products are required to hold a CE mark and undertake several tests to be certified, including an examination of how efficiently the masks filter out bacteria in this case.

They also needed to be breathable, splash-resistant and complete a microbial cleanliness test.

Demand for PPE is expected to be high in the hospitality, beauty, leisure and retail sectors as restrictions ease amid warnings from the British Medical Journal this week that urgent action is still needed to prevent further loss of life.

Mark Dickin, Additive Manufacturing & Moulding Specialist at Ricoh 3D, said: “CE marking a product for sale is standard practice for Ricoh, so we were ready to ensure best practices and compliance. Nevertheless, we are delighted that our face shield has achieved CE approval. It’s an important landmark for any product as it means it meets the requirements of the highly regulated European markets. It opens up huge new possibilities.

“As the country – and indeed the continent – comes out of lockdown, businesses are considering how they can openly safe to limit the risk of infection for their customers. For many customer-facing businesses such as those in the hospitality sector, that means providing staff with adequate PPE.

“Our face shields have been very well received by the health and care workers already using them, due to their enhanced design which offers improved comfort for the wearer. Now we are ready to meet demand as people return to pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers over the coming weeks.

“Our Telford factory is uniquely set up to take a product from concept to prototype to serial production, and that’s exactly what we did here – with the main component 3D-printed and remaining parts sourced and assembled in just 24 hours.”

Thanks to the strength of Ricoh’s supplier network and cross-functional on-site team, the mask design was refined and ready for mass production in less than three weeks to meet long-term demand.

Mark added: “We have the capacity to produce thousands of face shields each week so are primed for action.

“It’s an uncertain time for the whole world but we’re proud to be playing our part in the efforts to keep the nation protected. It’s vital that people feel safe when they are returning to their favourite pubs, restaurants and hairdressers from July 4.

“3D printing and its potential to create quality products quickly and cost-effectively has really come into its own. Our message is not to underestimate the power of manufacturing in the UK – hopefully, we’ll learn from this and people might well look at the whole industry a little differently from now on.”

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team.
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Read Article
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Read Article
Load more

Pete Sims, 7video director

Shropshire video company expands in comeback from Coronavirus

A Shropshire video and animation production company, who volunteered time during the pandemic supporting other local businesses, has now marked its return by expanding the team, launching a brand-new website and winning a national award.
Read Article
Owners of ChadStone Alex Stone and Rob Chadderton with Dave Leddington, manager

Telford accountants’ expansion offers new opportunities for businesses

Local accountancy firm, ChadStone Accountancy and Tax Ltd, is continuing with their progressive approach to business by expanding into a new office they are making entirely their own.
Read Article
'Stay With Us' breaks provide acres and acres of open space to run wild and free

‘We’ve Got This’ says charity as it launches new family stays

Shropshire-based UK charity, the Field Studies Council, has launched its brand new 'Stay With Us', no frills, family breaks at 12 countryside locations including its Preston Montford property near Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Rebecca Lyon, with the funded packs at the Challenging Perceptions Park Lane Centre, Telford

New £170K funding available for Shropshire Charities

The Community Foundation has announced that they have distributed over £130,000 to charities and voluntary groups during Covid-19 and that a second phase is now available.
Read Article
Alice Tuck, Rhiannon Collins and Hannah Forbes

Letters in Lockdown initiative launched to get the nation writing

To mark personal lockdown experiences in years to come, three friends have joined together to create a not-for-profit initiative to get the nation writing.
Read Article
The famous chip shop at Blists Hill Victorian Town

Countdown on for Ironbridge Gorge Museums reopening

The countdown is on to the reopening of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums – and it’s already shaping up to be a massive success.
Read Article
RAF Museum Cosford is also the only place in the world where you can see all three of Britain's V-Bombers including the Vulcan. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

RAF Museum Cosford to reopen on Monday 6 July

Following recent advice from the Government and Public Health England, RAF Museum Cosford will re-open its doors to visitors on Monday 6 July.
Read Article
Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept

The Holroyd Community Theatre Shines Bright

The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry has developed a programme of virtual creativity and archived productions to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home during lockdown.
Read Article
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
Latest Articles

