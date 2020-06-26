24.8 C
Telford accountants’ expansion offers new opportunities for businesses

By Shropshire Live Business

Local accountancy firm, ChadStone Accountancy and Tax Ltd, is continuing with their progressive approach to business by expanding into a new office they are making entirely their own.

Owners of ChadStone Alex Stone and Rob Chadderton with Dave Leddington, manager
Owners of ChadStone Alex Stone and Rob Chadderton with Dave Leddington, manager

ChadStone has always approached the world of business with ‘A Fresh Perspective’ and this move is no different. Their new building is a dynamic space that they are transforming not only into a practical office but a social hub for businesses.

The company is always looking for new and creative ways to help local businesses with both their finances and development. This is shown by the three separate monthly networking events they host, including a book club and an 18-30’s event to encourage young people in their industries. This new office move offers the opportunity to provide further support to local businesses and encourage the Shropshire community.

Standing out proudly in Hadley Business Park with its branded signage, their new office is ideal for ChadStone’s own growth and the growth of their clients. A space designed for meetings, co-working, networking and with a break out space, it compliments their vision for a fresh approach to business perfectly.

The space is currently being renovated and the team hope to be moved in by mid-August. In the meantime, ChadStone is still fully operational and working remotely from home during lockdown.

Owner, Rob Chadderton said “Our goal has always been to bring something new to our industry and support local businesses. Our new office means we can do exactly that. It is a reconfigurable space that allows for future expansions, changes to working behaviour and development opportunities for all. We’re excited for moving day and the change we’re bringing with it!”

A client of ChadStone, Mr Andy Rao, Co-founder of Codebreak, said “Not only is this an exciting opportunity for ChadStone but for my business too. The potential for development and growth they can offer far surpasses any accountancy package I’ve seen, and I’m thrilled our businesses are on this journey together!”

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
ABP Food Group has food processing plants in Ellesmere (pictured) and Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Workers test positive to COVID-19 at Shropshire meat processing firm

A number of COVID-19 cases have been reported at a Shropshire food processing firm which is being dealt with by health officials.
Shropshire Council’s Shirehall headquarters in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council opens applications for new chief executive

Shropshire Council has today begun the search for its new chief executive. following the departure of Clive Wright in February.
Police motorcyclist injured after being struck by car

A police motorcyclist sustained minor injuries after he was struck by a car on the A458 between Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth yesterday.
Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.
Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Shrewsbury IT firm develops free app to help local pubs get back to business

As pubs prepare to reopen with social distancing, a Shrewsbury IT business has built a simple app for pubs to take and store customers details and allow customers to place orders from their tables.
Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn

LEP backs Ironbridge Gorge Museums with £230,000 lifeline

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is set to benefit from a pioneering land deal which sees profits from land sold for development in Telford re-invested into key projects across the Marches.
Rebecca Lyon, with the funded packs at the Challenging Perceptions Park Lane Centre, Telford

New £170K funding available for Shropshire Charities

The Community Foundation has announced that they have distributed over £130,000 to charities and voluntary groups during Covid-19 and that a second phase is now available.
Alice Tuck, Rhiannon Collins and Hannah Forbes

Letters in Lockdown initiative launched to get the nation writing

To mark personal lockdown experiences in years to come, three friends have joined together to create a not-for-profit initiative to get the nation writing.
The three brothers are undertaking a 200km journey in memory of their sister

Brothers take on fundraising cycling challenge in memory of sister

Three brothers are undertaking a 200km journey in memory of their sister, who died at Severn Hospice last year.
RAF Museum Cosford is also the only place in the world where you can see all three of Britain's V-Bombers including the Vulcan. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

RAF Museum Cosford to reopen on Monday 6 July

Following recent advice from the Government and Public Health England, RAF Museum Cosford will re-open its doors to visitors on Monday 6 July.
Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept

The Holroyd Community Theatre Shines Bright

The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry has developed a programme of virtual creativity and archived productions to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home during lockdown.
Drive-in shows to take place in Shrewsbury

Brand new drive-in shows are launching in Shrewsbury next month, following the Government’s latest easing of the lockdown rules.
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
