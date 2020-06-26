Telford accountants’ expansion offers new opportunities for businesses

Local accountancy firm, ChadStone Accountancy and Tax Ltd, is continuing with their progressive approach to business by expanding into a new office they are making entirely their own.

Owners of ChadStone Alex Stone and Rob Chadderton with Dave Leddington, manager

ChadStone has always approached the world of business with ‘A Fresh Perspective’ and this move is no different. Their new building is a dynamic space that they are transforming not only into a practical office but a social hub for businesses.

The company is always looking for new and creative ways to help local businesses with both their finances and development. This is shown by the three separate monthly networking events they host, including a book club and an 18-30’s event to encourage young people in their industries. This new office move offers the opportunity to provide further support to local businesses and encourage the Shropshire community.

Standing out proudly in Hadley Business Park with its branded signage, their new office is ideal for ChadStone’s own growth and the growth of their clients. A space designed for meetings, co-working, networking and with a break out space, it compliments their vision for a fresh approach to business perfectly.

The space is currently being renovated and the team hope to be moved in by mid-August. In the meantime, ChadStone is still fully operational and working remotely from home during lockdown.

Owner, Rob Chadderton said “Our goal has always been to bring something new to our industry and support local businesses. Our new office means we can do exactly that. It is a reconfigurable space that allows for future expansions, changes to working behaviour and development opportunities for all. We’re excited for moving day and the change we’re bringing with it!”

A client of ChadStone, Mr Andy Rao, Co-founder of Codebreak, said “Not only is this an exciting opportunity for ChadStone but for my business too. The potential for development and growth they can offer far surpasses any accountancy package I’ve seen, and I’m thrilled our businesses are on this journey together!”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...