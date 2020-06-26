Shrewsbury IT firm develops free app to help local pubs get back to business

As pubs prepare to reopen with social distancing, a Shrewsbury IT business has built a simple app for pubs to take and store customers details and allow customers to place orders from their tables.

Shropshire ITC were thrilled to hear about the governments easing of lockdown restrictions for the hospitality industry and got thinking how they could possibly look to assist local pubs who may struggle to cope with the restrictions the government have placed upon them.

A keen pub-goer, Vince Dovey spoke to a number of local pubs about the new rules and it was clear that the collection of customers contact data and the requirement for table service were likely to cause the most problems for the more traditional independent pub.

Taking this on board, Vince and the team at Shropshire ITC have built a simple to use app for pubs to use to take and store customers details and also to allow customers to place orders from their tables, and they are in the process of contacting local pubs to offer them the app.

MD, Vince Dovey said: “Whilst we at Shropshire ITC all enjoy a pint in a lovely local pub, we know that the regulations put in place by the government were likely to be an issue for a number of smaller pubs who, lets face it, have had an incredibly tough time over the last 3 months.

“We got to thinking about what we could do to help landlords out and assist these community assets to get back on their feet. As such, Shropshire ITC is delighted to be able to offer this simple to use app to any pub in the county who may need it. What’s more, we will be offering this app completely free of charge!

“Although a small gesture, we hope that we will in some way be able to help out some of Shropshire’s great pubs to recover from what has been an incredibly testing period”

Should there be any pubs who wish to speak to Shropshire ITC about the app then email vince.dovey@shropshireitc.co.uk

