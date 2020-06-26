18.6 C
Recruitment company to host COVID-19 webinar offering free legal advice on employment law and returning to work

By Shropshire Live Business

Recruitment firm gap personnel group will host a live webinar where Aaron & Partners Solicitors will be giving businesses free legal advice on Coronavirus employment law and returning to work.

Helen Watson, Partner and Head of Employment Law at Aaron & Partners
The webinar – which takes place on Wednesday 1st July 2020 at 1.30pm-2.30pm – will cover topics including flexible furlough, parental leave, redundancies and company restructuring.

Mark Roberts, managing director at gap personnel group will host the workshop with Aaron & Partners’ head of employment law Helen Watson and associate solicitor Paul Hennity answering delegates’ queries.

Attendees can submit questions prior to the webinar or submit them live on the day via the webinar chat function.

Mark Roberts said: “Now lockdown rules have been significantly relaxed, employers will have lots of questions about getting back into the workplace safely, their contractual obligations and the legalities that come with it all. Everyone is in the same boat, and we want to help businesses gain clarity and find the answers they’re looking for.

“We’ve teamed up with Aaron & Partners to host two COVID-19 webinars previously, both of which saw around 250 people tune in live. We’re looking forward to seeing some familiar faces and invite anyone who may find it useful – no matter which sector – to join us.”

Helen Watson added: “‘Helping clients and businesses negotiate the uncertainties and ever-changing legislation of the past few months has been at the root of everything we’ve been doing. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the Q&A’s as they’ve given us a platform to understand and answer specific and current areas of concern for employers. The feedback from previous Q&A’s has been unanimously positive, describing them as ‘useful and informative’ and ‘the best we’ve attended’ which is great to hear. I hope you can join us on the next one!’

To register for the webinar and submit a question to be answered on the day visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/covid-19-employment-law-webinar-tickets-110115051082

Shropshire Live Business
