New gift shop opens in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre

A brand new gift shop has opened in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre, with safety procedures in place to ensure you can enjoy your shopping experience safely.

Meg Hawkins Art Gift Shop that has opened in the Darwin Shopping Centre

The doors have opened to Meg Hawkins Art Gift Shop in a brand new location on the first floor of the Darwin Shopping Centre, near to Costa Coffee and Marks & Spencers.

Lockdown for owners Meg and Ade Hawkins has been spent gutting, refitting and decorating their new shop, which now includes a dedicated space for workshops and a gallery. The shop is now full of the latest designs and new product ranges.

Meg’s new improved offer at Darwin Shopping Centre has future plans for take out tea and coffee, which you can enjoy whilst sitting at the new Instagram wall. This is an exciting development for Meg and her family, who have chosen to use lockdown time in lockdown to refocus all their energy on the direction the business should take, choosing to dedicate themselves to Shrewsbury and the loyal customers they have built up over the past two years they have been in operation at the shopping centre.

Meg says, “This has been a very challenging time for us, like all of us in retail, but we are really excited to open our doors again. We understand that people will need to feel safe so the design and refit of the shop has been done to ensure that social distancing rules are abided by, whilst still providing an environment that is friendly and welcoming. We are so grateful to everyone who has continued to support us throughout this crisis and hope that people enjoy the new shop.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...