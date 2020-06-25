24 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Business start up programme adapts for virtual world

By Shropshire Live Business

A popular coaching programme for start up businesses in Shropshire has been re-launched for the current ‘virtual meeting’ world.

Successful Bridgnorth business consultancy Good2Great has been running its start up programme for several years and has now adapted it for the post-lockdown environment.

“The course is now offered online – in short modules – making it accessible and affordable for people wanting to start up on their own,” explained Sally Themans of Good2Great.

“With so many people facing redundancy and uncertainty, this move is very much needed at the moment,” she said.

Good2Great now run a free two-hour start up ‘boot camp’ on the first Thursday of every month which gives an outline of what’s involved with setting up a business -looking at key entrepreneurial traits for people to see if self employment for them – as well as going through a crash course in the financial and legal requirements.  

“We then have a rolling programme of 1.5 hour modules every Wednesday which people can join at any time and is a thorough DIY session in ‘how to successfully start your business’.

“It’s adapted from our long-established two-day workshop which has seen over 1,000 new businesses/entrepreneurs come through over the last eight years.”

Telford entrepreneur Patrick Ricketts, of SG For Business is currently signed up for the programme.

He commented: “Sally has a great style of delivery. She displays empathy, understanding and patience, whilst always being encouraging and supportive to all members of the group, always going out of her way to support – even after hours.

﻿“The delivery is methodical with just the right pace. Keeps you on track, with useful tools offered in a non-patronising way. We are all encouraged to support each other in a safe and confidential environment.  

“We really feel we are building a community of business owners that will be there to support and encourage each other long after the course has finished. This is real world stuff for these challenging times.”

Patrick specialises in providing business consultancy to SMEs in the manufacturing sector, particularly fasteners, sheet metal, plastic/metal extrusion, foam extrusion heat treatment and wire formers. 

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Meg Hawkins Art Gift Shop that has opened in the Darwin Shopping Centre

New gift shop opens in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre

A brand new gift shop has opened in Shrewsbury's Darwin Shopping Centre, with safety procedures in place to ensure you can enjoy your shopping experience safely.
Read Article
Aico in the Community supports charities and organisations

Aico has been supporting local charities and community organisations by helping to replenish some of the funds that have been lost due to fundraising events being cancelled during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read Article
Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept

The Holroyd Community Theatre Shines Bright

The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry has developed a programme of virtual creativity and archived productions to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home during lockdown.
Read Article

Drive-in shows to take place in Shrewsbury

Brand new drive-in shows are launching in Shrewsbury next month, following the Government’s latest easing of the lockdown rules.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
