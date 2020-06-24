Shropshire Homes caring for carers

Staff at Shropshire Homes have received a heart-warming thank you from NHS nurses who stayed in an unoccupied property at their current Leighton Park development during lockdown.

Shropshire Homes site manager, Edward Beedles, with a new Thank You NHS banner at the entrance to Central Hall, Leighton Park

Leighton Park, situated at the former Shelton Hospital in Shrewsbury, is conveniently located near to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The property developers were keen to offer assistance after hearing of the plight of NHS staff unable to return to the homes that they shared with vulnerable individuals during the peak of the Covid-19 crisis.

The nurses expressed their thanks upon leaving the home this week and praised the company’s kindness and generosity.

Chairman, Howard Thorne insists that the gratitude is all his, “At Shropshire Homes, we felt that this was the least we could do in the circumstances, a small gesture of thanks for the heroic work of the NHS at this unprecedented time.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...