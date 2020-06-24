Network Telecom shortlisted for 4 awards

Network Telecom, part of Enreach, has been shortlisted in four categories at this year’s prestigious Comms Dealer Sales and Marketing Awards.

Members of the sales and marketing department at Network Telecom

The business telecoms provider has been named as a finalist in the following categories as a result of record-breaking performances in both 2018 and 2019; Reseller sales team of the year, Reseller marketing team of the year, Best reseller sales support team and The charity and fundraising award.

Duncan Ward, CEO at Network Telecom, commented on the news, “We’re proud to have been shortlisted in four categories at the Comms Dealer Sales and Marketing Awards. Our teams have worked incredibly hard to produce record-breaking results and the Awards are a wonderful way of celebrating this alongside other industry leaders.”

“We’re up against some brilliant competition in each category and are looking forward to what promises to be a great event.”

The Network Telecom team will find out if it’s been successful on December 3rd.

