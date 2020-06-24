Increase in demand at Shropshire security company as people buy British ahead of UK staycations

A Shropshire security company is seeing an increase in demand from people wanting to buy British as customers come out of lockdown.

Bulldog Security Products, based in Much Wenlock, have had a small team working throughout lockdown and are now re-introducing furloughed staff to meet the growing need for their services.

It comes at a time when more people are looking to caravans and motorhomes for planning UK staycation holidays with dealers reporting high levels of enquiries – meaning people need to ensure they are adequately protected and secured before they get the all-clear to hit the road.

Ian Jordan, managing director of Bulldog Security Products said: “We had to close the factory for a few weeks but support continued in the background with a small dedicated team keeping the company running.

“We are now starting to bring back previously furloughed staff because of an increase in demand for our security products – customers want the reassurance that comes with buying high quality British manufactured goods.

“General security enquiries are up and it’s also encouraging to see national reports of increasing interest from people looking to buy caravans and motorhomes, which is great news for the industry and tourism in general.

“People may be buying a caravan for the first time or upgrading as they know the UK will be the only place to holiday for the foreseeable future. The second-hand market appears to be buoyant too.

“They may have ordered a caravan or motorhome before lockdown and are now preparing for delivery or have decided to invest in one now as their holidays abroad have been cancelled. As many caravan brands are manufactured in the UK, we know the factories are back and people will be receiving their vans they had pre-ordered.

“New orders of caravans and motorhomes means more orders for security products for us. We have also seen a rise in orders for trackers as people come to realise the importance of knowing if any unwanted visitors have visited their vans whilst in storage. It is great to see people enhancing their security measures.

“The noise we are hearing in the industry about increased interest in UK staycations is excellent. We live in a beautiful country and maybe this will encourage people to appreciate it. It’s also great to know that we can continue to supply the high quality British-made security products customers have long expected from Bulldog.”

