Shropshire financial advice practice tackles Everest during lockdown

The team at Nick Jones Wealth Planning, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, are facing a unique challenge this month.

They have designed an inclusive event with all 14 of their team members each taking on a virtual climbing challenge which equals climbing to the top of Everest and back down.

Target heights range from Haughmond Hill (502 feet) to Ben Nevis (4,413 feet) and everyone has measured the height of their own stairs and know how many times up (& back down) they need to do to get up and down their chosen virtual mountain.

The first climbers began on Monday 15 June, with the Principal of the firm, Nick Jones, set to conclude the challenge by climbing the equivalent of Ben Nevis on the office stairs on Friday 26 June.

If everyone achieves their respective targets, they will have climbed more than 29,030 feet the height of Mt Everest. (They will also have walked the equivalent distance back down too!)

In addition, Mortgage Adviser Sean Clifford and his young family have tasked themselves with completing the equivalent of the 3 Peaks Challenge in 24 hours; that’s a total climb of 11,182 feet or 1,316 times up and down their stairs. This is in addition to the Everest Challenge so the combined target is in excess of 40,000 feet.

Nick said: “We wanted something that everyone can participate in, from the safety of their own homes. I’m proud of the way the team have set themselves challenging targets and as each day passes the camaraderie and support from the whole group towards whoever’s turn it is, is tremendous. We’ve set a target of £1,500.00 which will mean £3,000.00 raised to help those most affected by the current pandemic.”

Funds are being raised for the Trussell Trust and National Emergencies Trust. Every donation is matched by St. James’s Place Wealth Management.

To support the team with a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/njwp-everest

