Arthurs Motor Group sponsors Mile End Golf Club hole flags to support club re-opening

As the COVID-19 lockdown begins to relax, and socially-distanced leisure activities begin to open up again, Arthurs Motor Group has continued their support for Oswestry’s Mile End Golf Club by sponsoring new hole flags for the club.

Craig Huxley, Arthurs Motor Group and Richard Thompson, Mile End Golf Club celebrate the arrival of the club’s new Tee Flags in the new Vauxhall All Electric Corsa-E

Featuring the Vauxhall dealership’s distinctive branding, the new flags were in place to welcome members when the course re-opened after lockdown.

Mile End Golf Club Proprietor, Richard Thompson, says, “We’ve enjoyed a long association with Arthurs Vauxhall of Oswestry, who also sponsor our score cards. It’s been a difficult time for sporting and leisure businesses and we are delighted that Arthurs are continuing to support the club and our membership by sponsoring our smart new flags.”

The flags were officially presented by Craig Huxley, Arthurs Senior Sales Consultant who arrived at the Club in style, in the new All Electric Vauxhall Corsa-E model. Craig Says, “In unusual times like these it’s even more important for all areas of the community to come together to support each other. Arthurs are pleased to be able to support Mile End Golf Club and to keep the Vauxhall brand in front of all the members on the greens.”

While the golf club has re-opened to members and visitors, Arthurs has also re-opened their showrooms to the public, with appropriate hygiene and social distancing measures in place. Craig continues, “It’s been an interesting time to be working in vehicle sales – especially as we were able to open the Oswestry showroom on 1st June under English regulations, but the Newtown Vauxhall and Wrexham Peugeot showrooms weren’t able to open until 22nd June under Welsh Government guidelines.”

“We were able to keep our service departments open throughout lockdown as many people – particularly key workers – needed to ensure that their cars were in good order as they were relying on them even more than normal. We’ve made lots of changes over the past few months, many of which are really positive changes for customers such as being able to buy new or used cars and vans totally online, with a small deposit to secure the vehicle, and home deliveries. I think it may change the way that car dealers continue to operate in the future.”

