New concrete plant creates jobs in Bridgnorth

A family-owned Shropshire firm has opened a brand-new concrete plant in Bridgnorth that has created six new jobs.

TG Concrete General Manager Dave Morris and TG Group Managing Director Tudor Griffiths at the new plant

TG Concrete is part of the Tudor Griffiths Group and the company has concrete plants across Shropshire, Cheshire, and North and Mid Wales.

Now the team has opened the doors at its latest plant right next door to the TG Builders’ Merchants branch at Chartwell Park, in Bridgnorth.

TG Concrete General Manager, Dave Morris, said the new facility could produce up to 80 cubic metres of concrete per hour, and the company had invested in six new mixer trucks to serve customers in a wider geographical area.

“We’re very pleased with the new plant as we have been able to design and build it from scratch which means we have been able to create facilities that suit our requirements perfectly.

“We’ve paid special attention to the environmental impact of the site too, making special arrangements to harvest water so that it’s an entirely recycled water plant.”

The Bridgnorth plant offers concrete products to suit all commercial, residential and DIY projects including dry screed, liquid screed, self-compacting concrete, and coloured concrete, and all products are produced to comply with British and European standards.

It has four aggregate bins and three 80-tonne storage silos so that the team can produce a number of classes of ready-mix concrete, as well as the newly-launched TG Cemfloor liquid floor screed. It also has a pan mixer to accommodate collect customers.

TG Group’s new plant is part of an ongoing expansion of the TG Concrete division, which has included the appointment of a new director to the board of the TG Concrete Bridgnorth site.

Tim Hall has spent his entire career in the aggregates industry. He was previously CEO of Breedon South, director of Tarmac Limited’s Western Area, managing director of Tarmac Western Limited, and he spent 27 years with Nash Rocks. He is also a non-executive director of SigmaRoc.

