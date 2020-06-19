13.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 19, 2020
Home Business

Shropshire-based 3D printing specialist signs second big distribution deal

By Shropshire Live Business

Fast-growing Telford 3D printing supplier 3D Printz Limited has signed another new distribution deal – its second in a matter of weeks.

3D Gloop is a specially formulated adhesive compound designed specifically for the plastics used most commonly by 3D printers
3D Gloop is a specially formulated adhesive compound designed specifically for the plastics used most commonly by 3D printers

The company, based at Hortonwood West, is now an approved supplier of 3D Gloop!, which has been described by reviewers as ‘ludicrously strong’ and ‘a force to be reckoned with’.

The product’s founders Andrew Mayhall and Andrew Martinussen, both engineers by trade, describe themselves as having been ‘obsessed with 3D printing since 2012’.

Andrew Mayhall said: “3D Gloop is a specially formulated adhesive compound designed specifically for the plastics used most commonly by 3D printers.

“We like to say it is hands down the best adhesive for holding ABS, PLA, and PETG 3D prints together.

“Unlike other ‘commodity’ adhesives such as cyanoacrylate glue, and various epoxies, 3D Gloop! is engineered from the ground up to work with the particular polymers that make up the base plastic.”

Users simply need to take the correct formula of 3D Gloop! and apply it to the mating surfaces, push them together, and in seconds the adhesive goes to work forming a bond that is, in many cases, stronger than the base plastic itself.

3D Gloop! can also be applied to the 3D printer’s glass or metal build platform just before printing begins, to ensure the extruded plastic doesn’t peel up or pull away from for the duration of the print.

Once the print is complete, a temperature change will allow it to release from the build platform, to simply peel off.

Peter Roberts, director of 3D Printz, said: “This is a fantastic, multi-functional product which we are delighted to be able to add to the growing range in our online shop, www.3dprintz.co.uk 

“The science behind the adhesive is very interesting. 3D Gloop! contains a mixture of solvents, esters, and various other compounds that react in a very specific way to the plastic it is intended to work with.

“These compounds loosen up the polymer chains in the plastic, allowing them to become more receptive to bonding.”

3D Printz Limited has recently teamed up with South Korean supplier Antclabs to become a UK distributor for its auto bed levelling sensor, BLTouch.

It is also an official UK distributor for Micro Swiss LLC, based in America’s Mid West, which makes replacement nozzles and hot ends kits, and sells non-toxic and odourless adhesive solution Magigoo, used by hobbyists and professionals.

3D Printz Ltd was formed in 2016 by a group of Shropshire-based enthusiasts with experience in quality and manufacturing, information technology and business development.

The team wanted to make great parts from printers but felt let down by the range and quality of materials and filaments available.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Bridgnorth woman charged with murder

Police have charged a Bridgnorth woman with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.
Read Article

Coronavirus: Council urges businesses to follow closure restrictions

Shropshire Council is urging businesses to protect customers and staff after being made aware of a number of breaches of COVID-19 business closure requirements.
Read Article
Nathan David Crossley

Telford man wanted for theft and public order offence

Police in Telford are appealing to the local community to help locate a man who is wanted for numerous thefts from stores and a public order offence.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire Shufflers take on virtual challenges

Shropshire Shufflers host the annual Attingham Park Relays, which are going virtual for 2020.
Read Article
Coaching is being given on a 1:1 basis in line with both government and ECB guidelines. Photo: Jo Edwards Photography

Cricket Academy Coach leads the way with training

An academy head coach has come up with “leading edge” plans to get youngsters at his club playing cricket again after the sport was halted due to COVID-19.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Wyle Cop traders shared a special celebration ‘welcome back’ cake to mark the occasion, baked by The Cafe on the Cop

Shrewsbury traders celebrate reopening

Shrewsbury is open again and shoppers are being welcomed into the town centre with a variety of offers - including free parking in some car parks.
Read Article
Last year, The Pheasant at Neenton from Bridgnorth triumphed in the Best Rural Social Enterprise, Charity Or Community Project category at the awards

Rural Business Awards reveals new format and extends entries deadline

The Rural Business Awards, supported by Amazon, has announced a new format for this year and extended the deadline for entries for businesses in Shropshire.
Read Article
3D Gloop is a specially formulated adhesive compound designed specifically for the plastics used most commonly by 3D printers

Shropshire-based 3D printing specialist signs second big distribution deal

Fast-growing Telford 3D printing supplier 3D Printz Limited has signed another new distribution deal – its second in a matter of weeks.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Park Hall Countryside Experience launches animal adoption scheme

Park Hall Countryside Experience in Oswestry has launched an animal adoption scheme after receiving enquiries from members of the public.
Read Article
Duck N Dive Swimming School are one of 101 Swimming organisations across the UK to receive support from Swimathon during this Fund

Telford swimming school receives vital funding

A swimming school in Telford has received vital funding from the Swimathon Foundation.
Read Article
Hope House Chair of Trustees Steve Henly with Mark (centre) and Shaun before lockdown

Shropshire club takes to two wheels for 100 mile charity challenge

Members of a county club that has raised more than £450,000 for Hope House Children's Hospices are taking to two wheels this weekend in a bid to help again.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept

The Holroyd Community Theatre Shines Bright

The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry has developed a programme of virtual creativity and archived productions to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home during lockdown.
Read Article

Drive-in shows to take place in Shrewsbury

Brand new drive-in shows are launching in Shrewsbury next month, following the Government’s latest easing of the lockdown rules.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Weather

Shropshire
moderate rain
13.8 ° C
14 °
13.3 °
93 %
0.5kmh
75 %
Fri
15 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
22 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP