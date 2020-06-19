Rural Business Awards reveals new format and extends entries deadline

The Rural Business Awards, supported by Amazon, has announced a new format for this year and extended the deadline for entries for businesses in Shropshire.

Last year, The Pheasant at Neenton from Bridgnorth triumphed in the Best Rural Social Enterprise, Charity Or Community Project category at the awards

Due to the impact of the health crisis, the awards will be entirely judged and run online and businesses from the Midlands will skip the regional finals to compete in a UK-wide award.

Entries close on Friday 16th October 2020 with the shortlist announced a month later on Monday 16th November 2020. The winners will be announced at the National Final Awards Ceremony on Thursday 25th February 2021.

The Rural Business Awards are organised by rural business for rural business, to celebrate the achievements of rural companies and to develop a strong network for rural business owners. At last year’s event, The Pheasant at Neenton from Bridgnorth triumphed in the Best Rural Social Enterprise, Charity Or Community Project category at the awards.

Organisers are now calling for other rural businesses in Shropshire to enter the new-look 2020/21 awards. The Rural Business Awards 2020/21 marks the sixth year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy.

There are 13 categories for businesses to enter, ranging from Best Rural Start-Up Business and Best Rural Diversification Project, through to Best Rural Professional Services Business and The Triumph Over Adversity Award.

Winners are decided by an independent panel of judges drawn from the rural business sector, rural public sector agencies and rural charitable organisations.

“This year has been challenging for many rural businesses and it’s more important than ever to show our support for them” said Doug Gurr, UK Country Manager, Amazon. “The Rural Business Awards is a great opportunity to highlight the outstanding contribution of rural businesses and hear their stories, from how they’ve supported their communities this year to their exciting plans for the future.”

Director and Co-Founder of The Rural Business Awards, Anna Price, added: “We stand with all rural businesses who have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, there are many reasons to be optimistic about the future of the rural business sector and we are excited to shine a light once again on the best rural businesses in the UK.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...