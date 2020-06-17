17 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Home Business

Shropshire veterinary company becomes UK first to receive CIC status

By Shropshire Live Business

Animal Trust which has a practice in Shrewsbury has become the first in the UK to become a community interest company (CIC), cementing their commitment and servicing pets in local communities.

The Animal Trust practice in Shrewsbury
The Animal Trust practice in Shrewsbury

The not for profit vet provides a public benefit by improving access to good care including giving free face to face consultations to patients across all their surgeries, no matter who they are or where they come from. Knowing that charges for services like this can create a barrier between vets and pet owners, they provide appointments for free to help pets access a vet as soon as they need one.

“The CIC status is an important milestone for us, as it locks our commitment in law where our priority always is the health and care of the animals we see in each of our communities,” said Owen Monie, founder of Animal Trust. 

A CIC is a regulated, transparent structure with the primary aim to deliver value to society, rather than make a profit. Once established, the public benefit is protected in law and the social benefit can never be lost.

“I originally set up Animal Trust to provide a not for profit service to focus on improving the welfare of animals, and to help their owners as many struggle to afford private practices.

“Since we first opened, the demand for our services has only continued to grow, proving how important it is for pets to be able to access good veterinary care, and that pet ownership should not just be accessible for the wealthy.” added Owen.

Since Animal Trust first opened in Bolton in 2012, they have since established a total of nine surgeries based across the West Midlands including Shrewsbury, North Wales, Cheshire, Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Lancashire, and Yorkshire.

Across their surgeries, they provide a range of veterinary facilities including general practice care, dentistry, complex surgery, orthopaedics, CT scanning, imaging, hydrotherapy, physiotherapy, 24/7 in-patient and emergency care, and on-site laboratories.

“We find our clients travel from all over the UK to obtain the care their pets need, with patients travelling up from more southerly locations including central London, Sussex, Portsmouth, and Bristol, particularly for our orthopaedic treatments as they find that, even with their travel included, it’s still more accessible than veterinary practices in their hometown.

“The good news for pet owners is that becoming a CIC doesn’t impact who can join us, we’re still open to everyone – there is no eligibility criteria to meet to benefit from our services.

“The status is a huge reflection of our amazing team and their dedication towards caring for pets, and we hope that by setting this in law, we’re creating a trend for the future and how veterinary care should be delivered – in the hope that other veterinarians will follow our lead.” said Owen.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

£19m brownfield regeneration schemes to move ahead in Telford

Three major regeneration schemes creating around 500 new homes on previously used brownfield sites in Telford and Wrekin are set to move ahead.
Read Article
Now in its fifth year, University Centre Shrewsbury offers teaching, learning and research on 23 undergraduate and 11 postgraduate degree programmes

University Centre Shrewsbury introduces new Foundation Year Programme

University Centre Shrewsbury has created a new Foundation Year programme based at its Shrewsbury campus starting this September.
Read Article

Warning to trespassers as Severn Valley Railway prepares for reopening

The Severn Valley Railway has issued a new warning to would-be trespassers over the coming weeks as it prepares for reopening.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire Shufflers take on virtual challenges

Shropshire Shufflers host the annual Attingham Park Relays, which are going virtual for 2020.
Read Article
Coaching is being given on a 1:1 basis in line with both government and ECB guidelines. Photo: Jo Edwards Photography

Cricket Academy Coach leads the way with training

An academy head coach has come up with “leading edge” plans to get youngsters at his club playing cricket again after the sport was halted due to COVID-19.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Níamh Kelly of The HR Dept Shropshire

Shropshire HR expert shortlisted for national award

A Shropshire HR expert has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award for the second year running.
Read Article
Claire Brook, an Employment Law Partner at Aaron & Partners

Aaron & Partners offer free advice to employers on safely returning to work

Aaron & Partners has teamed up with a health and safety consultancy firm for an online seminar to help employers re-open their businesses safely following the UK’s lockdown period.
Read Article
The Animal Trust practice in Shrewsbury

Shropshire veterinary company becomes UK first to receive CIC status

Animal Trust which has a practice in Shrewsbury has become the first in the UK to become a community interest company (CIC), cementing their commitment and servicing pets in local communities.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Sue Miller, founder of Team Author UK, publishers of ‘Lockdown Lit’

New lockdown book to raise vital funds for carers

Authors from across Shropshire and further afield have contributed to a new inspirational book which will serve as a lasting reminder of life in lockdown and also raise funds to support the vital work of carers.
Read Article
Mariella Steele

Shropshire student wins prestigious national theatre places

A Drama and Music Scholar at Ellesmere College is living her dream after being accepted by both the National Youth Theatre and the British Youth Musical Theatre companies.
Read Article
Ludlow Speakers Toastmasters club is opening its doors to a global audience with its open evening on 22 June. Photo: Ludlow Speakers

Ludlow Public Speaking Club Goes Global

Lockdown has inspired a Ludlow public speaking club to open its doors to worldwide membership.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Drive-in shows to take place in Shrewsbury

Brand new drive-in shows are launching in Shrewsbury next month, following the Government’s latest easing of the lockdown rules.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Read Article
Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
17 ° C
17.8 °
16 °
82 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Wed
20 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
18 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP