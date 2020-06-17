MEC Coatings & Flooring Limited agree six-year lease for substantial Shrewsbury commercial building

MEC Coatings & Flooring Limited has completed the letting of a substantial Shrewsbury commercial building.

The property at Harlescott Business Park is situated within Shrewsbury’s principal commercial area

The company, which specialise in the manufacture of assembled parquet floors and associated timber products, has agreed a six-year lease for Units 4 and 4A at Harlescott Business Park.

Extending to approximately 8,000 sq ft, the units comprise two warehouse bays with rear sliding loading doors, steel truss roof with an eaves height of about 3.5m, concrete floor and toilet facilities.

Externally, the property, which is situated off Harlescott Lane within Shrewsbury’s principal commercial area, provides secure car parking facilities.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “This is a substantial industrial building which occupies a highly sought after location and is well connected to the main local road network.

“It was identified by MEC Coatings & Flooring Limited as being ideal for their needs and the company will be another good addition to the area.”

