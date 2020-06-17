17 C
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Aaron & Partners offer free advice to employers on safely returning to work

By Shropshire Live Business

Aaron & Partners is set to host a free online seminar in partnership with a specialist health and safety consultancy to help businesses tackle some of the challenges they may face as their employees return to the workplace.

Claire Brook, an Employment Law Partner at Aaron & Partners

Claire Brook, an Employment Law Partner at the law firm and Layla Barke-Jones, a Senior Associate in the firm’s Dispute Resolution & Insolvency team, will be providing practical advice on the requirements for returning to the workplace in partnership with health and safety expert Cate Walter, Director at Rhino Safety.

The session – taking place on Wednesday June 17th, at 11:00am – will cover topics ranging from returning employees from furlough, to employers’ mental health duties and completing the necessary risk assessments.

Claire Brook said: “As workplaces begin to reopen, it is vital that employers adopt a considered approach to ensure the appropriate policies and practices are in place when employees return to their place of work.

“In the session we’ll discuss a range of topics from the latest government guidance to employment law updates and health and safety requirements. It’s important to us that we can address everyone’s concerns during the session, and so anyone attending is encouraged to submit their questions beforehand.”

“It’s clear that significant changes will be required to reopen business premises safely and given the unique circumstances employers will be facing a number of unfamiliar challenges” added Layla Barke-Jones from Aaron & Partners. 

“Safety will be one of the greatest concerns for both employers and employees planning to return to the workplace, and we felt that alongside Rhino Safety, we could offer some practical advice to support businesses who are currently navigating this process.”

Cate Walter, Director at Rhino Safety explained: “At Rhino Safety, we have experience working with a range of organisations across a broad spectrum of industries, providing businesses with expert advice on how to approach health and safety within their workplace.

“It’s this experience that has taught us that the key to a successful health and safety strategy is preparation and that’s even more important during this challenging period. Health and safety will be a top priority for businesses as they return to the workplace, but it doesn’t need to be a worry.

“With the right advice and support, making your workplace safe for employees to return to can be affordable and achievable and alongside the team at Aaron & Partners, I hope that we can provide some clarity and reassurance for business owners who are planning to reopen soon.”

To find out more, or reserve your space on the webinar visit: https://www.aaronandpartners.com/event/qa-webinar-for-employers-how-to-return-your-business-to-work-safely/

Claire Brook, an Employment Law Partner at Aaron & Partners

