Shrewsbury traders opening safely with free equipment packs

Traders in the centre of Shrewsbury have been provided with free “starter packs” to help them reopen and keep their customers safe.

The Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce Group, made up of Shrewsbury BID, Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council, is funding the packs to help as many businesses as possible reopen under the current coronavirus restrictions.

The packs contain items to support safe social distancing and help keep staff and customers safe, including social distance posters, window stickers, pavement markers, and an initial supply of masks and sanitiser.

They also include advice on relevant resources to help businesses to reopen safely, such as risk assessments.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison for Shrewsbury BID, said the packs were proving to be very popular.

“Everyone is really looking forward to opening again, and business owners are understandably very conscious of the need to keep themselves and their customers safe,” she said.

“These packs contain a range of materials which will help businesses to trade under the coronavirus restrictions, and include bright and welcoming posters and signs to educate and reassure customers.

“Although it’s great that shops and businesses are opening again, it is absolutely critical that everyone works together to stop the spread of the virus and avoid more restrictions having to be introduced.

“The Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce was keen to fund these packs to give as many businesses as possible the opportunity to get the materials they need to reopen safely.

“They are available on a first-come-first-served basis, and we have been promoting them through our usual channels to make sure people know about them.” For more information and to apply for a pack, businesses can go to the Shrewsbury BID website.

