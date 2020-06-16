19.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Home Business

Investment in new grooming facility delivers a perfect third birthday present for K9 Anytime

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire daycare and luxury hotel for dogs is celebrating its third birthday in style by announcing a new £30,000 grooming facility.

K9 Anytime, run by local entrepreneurs Tom Haynes and Luke Bird, has launched a whole new pampering experience for canines
K9 Anytime, run by local entrepreneurs Tom Haynes and Luke Bird, has launched a whole new pampering experience for canines

K9 Anytime, which is run by local entrepreneurs Tom Haynes and Luke Bird, has launched a whole new pampering experience for canines that will give them access to ‘walk in’ marble baths, soft flow shower heads and exclusive use of industry leading products from the makers of internationally renowned hairdressing products.

The unique ‘spa experience’ is the latest in a number of innovations the duo have introduced to its Higford-based business, which now looks after 40 dogs every day and is regularly booked up for overnight stays.

Over £125,000 has been spent on transforming a barn conversion into a venue that provides outdoor and indoor play areas for essential socialisation, exercise, mental, social and physical stimulation for dogs of all ages and breeds.

It has also been open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, with the company offering flexible hours for key workers and, through its Doggy Isolation Activity Boxes, it successfully raised in excess of £500 towards vital PPE for the NHS in Shropshire.

“We wanted to do something special to mark three years in business and, following extensive consultation with our customers – both humans and the dogs – we settled upon a new grooming facility led by experienced Head Groomer Lauren Hammett,” explained Tom.

“It had to be a different experience and address some of the issues many owners have when taking their dog for a bath or a groom. We listened to a lot of feedback and looked at how we could offer a number of positive solutions that would make it safer and more pleasurable for the dog.

“I know we’re biased, but we think the end result is stunning. Indian forest green marble baths have been designed and hand-built by a local stonemason and provide comfort and confidence underfoot. A soft flow shower head ensures the water falls quietly on the marble baths, eliminating unnecessary noise for a near silent shower experience.

“Dogs are part of the family these days and owners expect the very best in care for them. Once they’ve had their groom, they can relax in the largest doggy bedrooms in the UK – eight times larger than kennels.”

K9 Anytime, which has just been announced as Lux Life Magazine’s ‘Best Doggy Daycare & Luxury Boarding Service in Shropshire’, is tucked away in the beautiful Cotsbrook barn conversion, easily accessible from Bridgnorth, Telford and Wolverhampton.

It consists of two large and secure grassy outdoor areas with agility and play equipment and an indoor play barn with two further indoor daycare rooms complete with sofas, blankets, cushions and raised beds for downtime during the day.

The luxury hotel consists of an exclusive number of fully furnished, private luxury bedrooms, including memory foam beds, luxury blankets and fluffy cushions, sofas and armchairs, room service meals, 24-hour audio and video monitoring and Bluetooth speakers piping in reggae and classical music…scientifically proven to have a relaxing effect on pups.

Luke Bird continued: “K9 Anytime was created to revolutionise the canine care industry and provide services that up until now did not exist, all based on giving dogs the best possible experience and their owners complete peace of mind.

“We started with just three dogs, but now have a family of over 100 dogs that use us every week. It’s all about continually improving the experience and listening to what our clients want…first, we invested in a new indoor play area and then enlisted the support of Claire Corley to deliver one-on-one or group training sessions for our dogs.”

He concluded: “The grooming facility is the latest development and one that is already proving extremely popular with daycare users and clients who are first timers to the K9 Anytime way of life. “There’s a real movement behind what we are trying to achieve and this has been boosted by the recruitment of Isobel Allen to look after our Social Media and Marketing. As a small business with limited resource, proactive engagement on social has been a big driver in the growth of the company and helping us build a brand and a community.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Warning to trespassers as Severn Valley Railway prepares for reopening

The Severn Valley Railway has issued a new warning to would-be trespassers over the coming weeks as it prepares for reopening.
Read Article
Dr Julian Povey, newly appointed Joint Chair of Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin CCGs

New joint chair confirmed for Shropshire CCG and Telford and Wrekin CCG

Dr Julian Povey has been confirmed as the new Joint Chair of both Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups.
Read Article
Libby Gliksman at the Market Cookshop

More Shrewsbury Market Hall traders returning to their stalls

More Shrewsbury Market Hall traders are returning to their stalls from today.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shropshire Shufflers take on virtual challenges

Shropshire Shufflers host the annual Attingham Park Relays, which are going virtual for 2020.
Read Article
Coaching is being given on a 1:1 basis in line with both government and ECB guidelines. Photo: Jo Edwards Photography

Cricket Academy Coach leads the way with training

An academy head coach has come up with “leading edge” plans to get youngsters at his club playing cricket again after the sport was halted due to COVID-19.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Jayne Guest, Apprenticeship Engagement Manager at In-Comm Training

‘Careers Launchpad’ webinars to help get young people into work

A series of webinars to help young people find new job opportunities is being launched by one of the UK’s leading training providers.
Read Article
K9 Anytime, run by local entrepreneurs Tom Haynes and Luke Bird, has launched a whole new pampering experience for canines

Investment in new grooming facility delivers a perfect third birthday present for K9 Anytime

A Shropshire daycare and luxury hotel for dogs is celebrating its third birthday in style by announcing a new £30,000 grooming facility.
Read Article

Shrewsbury traders opening safely with free equipment packs

Traders in the centre of Shrewsbury have been provided with free “starter packs” to help them reopen and keep their customers safe.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Sue Miller, founder of Team Author UK, publishers of ‘Lockdown Lit’

New lockdown book to raise vital funds for carers

Authors from across Shropshire and further afield have contributed to a new inspirational book which will serve as a lasting reminder of life in lockdown and also raise funds to support the vital work of carers.
Read Article
Mariella Steele

Shropshire student wins prestigious national theatre places

A Drama and Music Scholar at Ellesmere College is living her dream after being accepted by both the National Youth Theatre and the British Youth Musical Theatre companies.
Read Article
Ludlow Speakers Toastmasters club is opening its doors to a global audience with its open evening on 22 June. Photo: Ludlow Speakers

Ludlow Public Speaking Club Goes Global

Lockdown has inspired a Ludlow public speaking club to open its doors to worldwide membership.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Drive-in concert to take place in Shrewsbury

A brand new drive-in concert is launching in Shrewsbury next month, following the Government’s latest easing of the lockdown rules.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Read Article
Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
19.9 ° C
20.6 °
18.9 °
68 %
1.5kmh
40 %
Tue
20 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP