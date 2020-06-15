14.2 C
Shropshire
Monday, June 15, 2020
Shropshire-based insurance broker expands into vehicle leasing sector

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire-based insurance broker has launched a sister company as they expand into the vehicle leasing sector.

1st Choice Leasing MD Jason Martin with staff outside their offices on Shrewsbury Business Park
The management team at 1st Choice Insurance, on Shrewsbury Business Park have now launched 1st Choice Leasing – giving clients the benefits of keeping vehicle and insurance needs in one place.

The company already boasts a UK-wide client base and sees the move as the next logical step in its ambitious future expansion plans.

1st Choice Leasing is building on the success of 1st Choice Insurance by drawing on the unique working relationships of the company with all the major finance companies and leading car manufacturers to offer clients the best deals.

Both arms of the businesses are recruiting new members of staff as the expansions take place.

Jason Martin, 1st Choice Insurance Managing Director, said: “We are now offering commercial and personal vehicle finance with the launch of a sister company which we confidently predict will find the best value lease deals while saving clients time, hassle, and money.

“1st Choice Insurance was launched in 2012 and we have enjoyed triple figure growth every year. We have been working on the idea of a sister company which caters for all leasing requirements for some while and decided that the time was now right to launch 1st Choice Leasing.

“These are exciting times for the company as we continue to expand with the focus still very much on delivering exceptional service, convenience and value to the marketplace – something which is vital to the success of any company and our goal is always to do the best we can for our clients.

“1st Choice Leasing has already built great relationships with all the major car finance companies as well as the leading vehicle manufacturing brands which puts us in the best position to provide clients with exactly what they need.

“These relationships enable us to offer more than 50,000 vehicles for hire, lease or contract hire, whilst offering the same great value and flexibility you would expect from 1st Choice Insurance.

“The launch of the new company also means clients can now keep their leasing and insurance requirements under the one roof.

“Our unique position in the industry means we can cater for all budgets and beat any like-for-like quotes, specialising in all types of car finance such as PCP, HP, Finance Lease and Outright Purchase, but in particular car leasing, van leasing, vehicle leasing and contract hire in the UK.”

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
