Online presentations support business owners as lockdown eases

Experts from a Shropshire accountancy firm have launched a programme of online presentations to support business owners as the lockdown is eased.

Dyke Yaxley Corporate Director Mark Bramall

The team at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants in Shrewsbury and Telford have unveiled their “Rebound and Recover” initiative aimed at businesses of all sizes and in all sectors.

Corporate Director Mark Bramall said the online sessions would run alongside a series of modules for business owners to work through, all designed to help firms adjust to changing circumstances following the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Some businesses will need to relaunch, some will be dealing with major changes to their day-to-day operations or their supply chain, and others may be managing a huge demand in specific areas of their company.

“In the first phase of our programme, we have created six modules that cover the current state of a business, and that deliver practical ideas to support your working capital and access to finance.”

The topics are: being a business owner; cashflow and working capital; how to collect your debts; managing costs; SWOT and strategic planning; and increased profitability.

Mark said each module included a short video/Powerpoint presentation that was around ten minutes long, that was designed to provide thought-provoking ideas for business owners to work and expand on.

“In the second phase of the initiative, we’ll move on to strengthening the business, strategic growth, HR and continual improvement.

“We hope that local businesses will take the opportunity to join us as part of the programme, and that they will find our advice effective and informative.”

The first module in phase one is free to use, but for access to modules two to six, Dyke Yaxley is asking for a donation of £75 which will be donated to NHS Charities Together helping NHS staff and volunteers who are caring for Covid-19 patients.

To find out more about the Rebound and Recover programme, visit https://www.dykeyaxley.co.uk/news-events/coronavirus-updates/rebound-and-recover

