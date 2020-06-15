Ludlow law firm donation helps keep vital lifeline running

A local charity who are helping isolated and vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic has received a funding boost from a Ludlow law firm.

Janna Vigar and Richard Connolly (from mfg Solicitors) with Sue Chantler (Chair of Trustees for Hands Together Ludlow)

A £1,000 donation from Corve Street-based mfg Solicitors is helping Hands Together Ludlow to continue to provide a wide range of essential services to people who are shielding or self-isolating during the crisis.

Hands Together Ludlow are part of a coalition of support to the community known as Pulling Together Ludlow set up in March as the country was put under lockdown. It has gone onto provide a variety of services such as prescription delivery, food shopping, delivery of paid goods, hot meals, dog walking and telephone befriending services.

The initiative has also brought together various organisations in Ludlow including GP services and charities to provide a joined-up community response to the pandemic, while furloughed workers have been encouraged to get involved and give their time to help others in need.

Janna Vigar, partner at mfg Solicitors and also a trustee of Hands Together Ludlow, said: “At present it’s no secret that charities across the country find themselves under increasing pressure due to so many vital causes needing funding to survive.

“We are proud to be able to do our bit right on our doorstep by supporting an innovative local charity helping the most vulnerable members of Ludlow’s community to stay safe.”

Sue Chantler, chair of trustees for Hands Together Ludlow, added: “Before this dreadful pandemic we were providing a huge range of community services, including lunches and bereavement groups that brought people together face to face for a helping hand.

“That all had to be put on hold as we were told to stay at home, but people still needed our help. We’re very proud of how quickly we adapted and changed our entire way of working and we are very grateful to mfg Solicitors for their generous support.”

