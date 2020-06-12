12.4 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 12, 2020
Home Business

Hitherbest marks 35 successful years in business

By Shropshire Live Business

Telford engineering business Hitherbest Ltd will be marking its 35th anniversary on the 19 June.

Hitherbest located on the Heath Hill Industrial Estate in Telford
Hitherbest located on the Heath Hill Industrial Estate in Telford

The sheet metal fabricator, which employs 39 people, serves businesses across the UK and manufactured over 225,000 items from steel and aluminium last year alone.

The second-generation family business was established by the late Chris Evans, who had worked in the engineering sector for several years and realised that there was a gap in the local market for a clean and professional fabrication subcontractor.

Fast forward 35 years and the company is now owned by Chris’ daughter and Director, Dr Nicky Evans, and still prides itself on its high standards. It is certified to the internationally recognised quality-management standard ISO 9001:2015 and scored in excess of 9/10 across all measures in a 2019 customer satisfaction survey.

Hitherbest has a diverse client base, working with companies ranging from large multinationals through to sole traders. Amongst the equipment at its Dawley factory are two large Trumpf punch press machines, three Amada press brakes, a 2.5kW laser and a powder-coating track and box oven. With the expertise of Hitherbest’s long-serving staff, these machines turn out fabrications destined for the healthcare, electrical and agricultural sectors, amongst others, including components of heating and ventilations systems, switchgear housing and machine guards.

While the management team acknowledge that the coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge, they are cautiously optimistic for the future. After a decline in sales in April and May, orders have started to approach pre-pandemic levels as more manufacturing businesses resume their operations. The company have also sold their first own-brand products, designed to help businesses like theirs, as well as public sector organisations, implement government guidance on working safely during the COVID-19 emergency. They include a range of steel stencils for painting social distancing notices on floors and walls and wall-mounted hygiene stations that enable organisations to provide sanitising gel, spray and disposable tissues near high-use areas such as entry and exit points.

Hitherbest saw a record number of enquiries in 2019, a 46% increase on 2018, which they attribute to their reputation for excellence and a highly successful digital marketing campaign. This growing interest in the company, together with a plan to launch a consumer-facing subsidiary company in late 2020/ early 2021, has generated real momentum within the company.

Managing Director, Peter Grant, said: “We decided to play our part in protecting the supply chain by trading through the COVID-19 period and, thanks to the flexibility of our skilled workforce and our ability to react quickly, the company is now in a strong position to benefit from future opportunities. We have seen a marked increase in approaches from companies developing new products, introducing Hitherbest to new sectors, which is testament to the willingness of companies and individuals to find positives out of change. We are here to support you in your endeavours and look forward to the challenge.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Coronavirus: Test and trace site to open at Ironbridge Park and Ride

A drive-through coronavirus testing facility, part of the national test and trace initiative, is to open at the Ironbridge Park and Ride site.
Read Article
Lee Milburn of Ken Francis Butchers in Wellington Market

Council and partners work together to help Wellington reopen

Wellington is preparing to reopen for business next week – introducing a range of measures aimed at getting the town’s economy moving and keeping people safe.
Read Article
Shed master Martin White with LMS Ivatt Class 4 No 43106, one of the mothballed locomotives. Photo: Lesley Carr

Severn Valley Railway looks to an August reopening

The Severn Valley Railway is gearing up to reopen to the public during August after closing its doors in mid-March as the coronavirus pandemic escalated and lockdown began across the UK.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Coaching is being given on a 1:1 basis in line with both government and ECB guidelines. Photo: Jo Edwards Photography

Cricket Academy Coach leads the way with training

An academy head coach has come up with “leading edge” plans to get youngsters at his club playing cricket again after the sport was halted due to COVID-19.
Read Article

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

McKenzie returns to Telford Tigers with dual role

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Scott McKenzie for the 2020/21 season. Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019 McKenzie will return for his ninth year...
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Stuart Danks, DM Recruitment Director

DM Recruitment to take candidate registration process online

DM Recruitment are set to take their candidate registration process online from this summer.
Read Article
UCP's Greg Robertson with Morris Property's Liz Lowe at Arrow Point Retail Park, Shrewsbury

X marks the spot for new Arrow Point tenant

A luxury lifestyle furniture outlet has announced plans to open a new discount store at Morris Property’s Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury, trading as Outlet X.
Read Article
Hitherbest located on the Heath Hill Industrial Estate in Telford

Hitherbest marks 35 successful years in business

Telford engineering business Hitherbest Ltd will be marking its 35th anniversary on the 19 June.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Mariella Steele

Shropshire student wins prestigious national theatre places

A Drama and Music Scholar at Ellesmere College is living her dream after being accepted by both the National Youth Theatre and the British Youth Musical Theatre companies.
Read Article
Ludlow Speakers Toastmasters club is opening its doors to a global audience with its open evening on 22 June. Photo: Ludlow Speakers

Ludlow Public Speaking Club Goes Global

Lockdown has inspired a Ludlow public speaking club to open its doors to worldwide membership.
Read Article
Midlands Air Ambulance Charity volunteers

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Appeals For ‘Virtual’ Supporters

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is recruiting people in Shropshire to become ‘virtual’ supporters to help support its lifesaving cause.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
The Furnace Kitchen

Furnace Kitchen fires back to life after coronavirus lockdown

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum’s Furnace Kitchen has reopened – the first of the museum sites to open its doors since the coronavirus lockdown began.
Read Article
Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
12.4 ° C
13 °
11.7 °
93 %
1kmh
100 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
21 °
Tue
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP