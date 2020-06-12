Hitherbest marks 35 successful years in business

Telford engineering business Hitherbest Ltd will be marking its 35th anniversary on the 19 June.

Hitherbest located on the Heath Hill Industrial Estate in Telford

The sheet metal fabricator, which employs 39 people, serves businesses across the UK and manufactured over 225,000 items from steel and aluminium last year alone.

The second-generation family business was established by the late Chris Evans, who had worked in the engineering sector for several years and realised that there was a gap in the local market for a clean and professional fabrication subcontractor.

Fast forward 35 years and the company is now owned by Chris’ daughter and Director, Dr Nicky Evans, and still prides itself on its high standards. It is certified to the internationally recognised quality-management standard ISO 9001:2015 and scored in excess of 9/10 across all measures in a 2019 customer satisfaction survey.

Hitherbest has a diverse client base, working with companies ranging from large multinationals through to sole traders. Amongst the equipment at its Dawley factory are two large Trumpf punch press machines, three Amada press brakes, a 2.5kW laser and a powder-coating track and box oven. With the expertise of Hitherbest’s long-serving staff, these machines turn out fabrications destined for the healthcare, electrical and agricultural sectors, amongst others, including components of heating and ventilations systems, switchgear housing and machine guards.

While the management team acknowledge that the coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge, they are cautiously optimistic for the future. After a decline in sales in April and May, orders have started to approach pre-pandemic levels as more manufacturing businesses resume their operations. The company have also sold their first own-brand products, designed to help businesses like theirs, as well as public sector organisations, implement government guidance on working safely during the COVID-19 emergency. They include a range of steel stencils for painting social distancing notices on floors and walls and wall-mounted hygiene stations that enable organisations to provide sanitising gel, spray and disposable tissues near high-use areas such as entry and exit points.

Hitherbest saw a record number of enquiries in 2019, a 46% increase on 2018, which they attribute to their reputation for excellence and a highly successful digital marketing campaign. This growing interest in the company, together with a plan to launch a consumer-facing subsidiary company in late 2020/ early 2021, has generated real momentum within the company.

Managing Director, Peter Grant, said: “We decided to play our part in protecting the supply chain by trading through the COVID-19 period and, thanks to the flexibility of our skilled workforce and our ability to react quickly, the company is now in a strong position to benefit from future opportunities. We have seen a marked increase in approaches from companies developing new products, introducing Hitherbest to new sectors, which is testament to the willingness of companies and individuals to find positives out of change. We are here to support you in your endeavours and look forward to the challenge.”

