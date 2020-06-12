DM Recruitment to take candidate registration process online

DM Recruitment are set to take their candidate registration process online from this summer. The recruitment firm has invested in software that allows them to register job seekers to their books without needing to meet them in person.

Stuart Danks, DM Recruitment Director

Director of the firm, Stuart Danks, reports the investment will serve two important factors – it will allow them to recruit temporary workers on a national scale and it will ensure their work can never be interrupted again by any future social distancing measures.

DM Recruitment currently operates across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Herefordshire, Staffordshire and Powys. Mr Danks says the digital process will catapult their capabilities from a regional scale to having the scope to meet client needs nationally. He comments, “We have always prided ourselves on our flexibility to changes in the market place and our fearless ambition to keep growing. This small change in our workflow will ensure we are pandemic proof for life. It has also helped us to recently win new clients outside of our normal patch in Glasgow and Manchester, which is a big win for the company.

“We can still meet candidates for face to face interviews but by moving the registration online we streamline the process and save people from travelling to us unnecessarily. We can also draw in applicants who are further afield for clients beyond this region.”

The recruitment firm have kept the majority of their team working throughout lockdown with their temps fulfilling key worker roles in the food and waste sectors, and in factories that have been operating at the same capacity as normal.

