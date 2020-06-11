Electrical wholesalers complete letting of Gains Park retail unit as part of expansion

An electrical wholesaler with branches across Shropshire and Mid Wales has completed the letting of a unit in Gains Park, to the west of Shrewsbury town centre.

Links Electrical Supplies Limited intend to use Unit 3 at the Pensfold Shopping Centre as a trade counter and stores.

The company already has a presence in Shrewsbury at Knights Way, Battlefield Enterprise Park, as well as other branches in Newtown, Welshpool, Oswestry, Ludlow, Aberystwyth, Builth Wells, Brecon, Porthmadog and Pwllheli.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “Links Electrical Supplies Limited has a number of branches in Shropshire and Mid Wales, and these additional premises are part of their expansion programme.

“The retail unit is an attractive building well located in a densely populated residential area of Shrewsbury within an established shopping complex.

“Providing versatile accommodation, its rear production area extends to approximately 787 sq ft and further enhances the unit’s appeal.

“The complex is also well served by a large free car park.”

