Shropshire businesses invited to learn more about Queen’s Awards for Enterprise

Shropshire businesses are being invited to join an online event to learn more about the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

Richard Sheehan, CEO of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are awarded to businesses for outstanding achievement in International Trade, Innovation, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity (Social Mobility).

Hosted by the Shropshire Chamber of Commerce CEO, Richard Sheehan, and joined by the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner and Mandy Thorn MBE DL, Chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership and also President of Shropshire Chamber the event will take place virtually on Friday 12 June from 12.30pm until 13.30pm.

Virtual guests will hear from a representative from the Queens Award Office in the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy as well as former Shropshire winners of a Queen’s Award. Gill Hamer, CEO of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership will also speak.

With entries judged solely on merit, there is a very wide variety of enterprises which can enter and win, with companies varying in size from large international companies to small businesses with just a couple of employees.

Former Shropshire winners include Shrewsbury-based Cooking Marvellous, and manufacturers Thermserve in Telford, Grainger & Worrall in Bridgnorth, Proto Labs in Halesfield and more recently, I2R Packaging Solutions based in Hortonwood.

Speaking about the launch, Richard Sheehan, CEO of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce said:

“With a need for businesses to raise their profile more than ever this is a great platform to gain local, regional and national recognition. We must never underestimate the high regard that Queen’s Awards winners are held in, nor the fantastic boost to staff confidence and morale that being recognised as an exemplar in your field can bring. Shropshire has a thriving business community bursting with innovation and success. Let’s get together to share the stories far and wide through this amazing opportunity.’

The online event can be booked here.

