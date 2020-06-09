HSL reopens Shrewsbury store

British furniture manufacturer & retailer HSL has reopened its Shrewsbury store after the government lifted restrictions, with an emphasis on enabling the public to shop safely again.

HSL has reopened its Shrewsbury store with safe spacing, sanitiser stations, PPE and one-way systems in place

As the nation has eagerly awaited updates from the government on when the high-street will be back open again, the team at HSL have been busy planning a strategy to safely restart operations and continue offering a premium, personalised and contactless service to customers with hygiene and social distancing front of mind.

HSL says it prides itself on putting the wellbeing of both its customers and colleagues, first. Therefore, in addition to safe spacing, sanitiser stations, one-way systems and PPE equipment being provided, all members of staff will also receive a daily wellbeing and temperature check, to ensure they’re well enough to work each day.

Safety measures are in place for general browsing at the Arlington Way store with a locked door policy between 11am-3pm, or through exclusive contactless store appointments where customers can book out the whole store – operating daily between 9-11am and 3-5pm.

Contactless Home Visits are also available, providing the same personalised, Contactless 7-Point Seating Assessment and styling advice in the comfort of the customer’s own home. All consultations will be conducted with safety measures in place, including keeping a two-metre distance, wearing PPE which includes masks, visors and gloves, as well as sanitising furniture between appointments, so that the customer feels totally safe and comfortable.

For customers receiving a delivery, HSL is one of the first businesses to create and send out a Contactless Delivery pack to customers that includes markers for them to place in the room the furniture is intended for, and in the exact position the furniture should be placed. Delivery teams – equipped in full PPE – will call customers twice during their visit, once before they arrive so entry doors can be opened and customers can vacate to a separate room, and again when they’ve left the house to ensure the furniture is placed in the right room and place.

Commenting on the decision to reopen the Shrewsbury store, Head of Retail, Matt Farrar comments: “During these uncertain times, we’re delighted to be able to open up our store and allow our customers to enjoy a small glimpse of normality. Whether that’s a friendly chat and a cup of tea as they walk in for a browse, or during a consultation which results in them finding their perfect piece of furniture that’s going to support their posture and make them more comfortable; we feel we’re doing our bit to support the local community and economy.

“While we’re excited to see people walking through the doors again, strategic planning took place before this was possible to ensure the safety of our customers and colleagues. We have effectively recalibrated our service to offer contactless trading and ensure that everyone who works or shops with us, feels happy and comfortable within the store.”

