Bridgnorth businesses helping each other out

A Bridgnorth firm is so keen to help other local businesses that they are offering fellow local companies and charities the chance to buy hand sanitiser at a ‘sensible’ price.

Ben Clark of Stanmore-based Hydrovision explained: “With hand sanitiser being a particularly sought-after product at the moment – we have to ship it in unmarked boxes due to theft – we have to be a little cautious about drawing too much attention to our production site.

“We’re currently supplying several major UK and European companies so have the capacity to cover the local business and charitable community – and eventually we’ll expand out to the wider public. But for the time being, we really wanted to help local shops, traders and market stalls planning to reopen soon so contacted Love Bridgnorth to spread the word about our offer.”

Many of Bridgnorth’s retailers have already taken advantage of the offer and have collected supplies in readiness. Maggie Rogers of The Travelwallet in Whitburn Street said: “This is a great product at a very reasonable price – it’s over four times the price elsewhere. We have a great local business community who are all connected via WhatsApp and we share these sorts of offers, advice and messages. It’s so kind of Ben and his team to make this available to us.”

Sally Themas of Love Bridgnorth, a Community Interest Company which promotes the town, said: “Well done Ben and the team – this is an example of brilliant Bridgnorth businesses helping each out.”

