Telford & Wrekin Council launches second phase of small business support scheme

Telford & Wrekin Council has today launched the second phase of its Discretionary Business Grants Fund to continue to support businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the first phase of the Discretionary Business Grant funding, which closed last Friday, around £450,000 will be awarded to 132 small borough businesses within the next few days.

The second phase of the Discretionary Business Grant scheme launches today (5 June) and the Council is now able to extend the scheme outside of the Government’s priority list so that more businesses in the borough can benefit from it and access the much needed financial support.

Applications opened at 9am today (Friday 5 June 2020) and will close at 12pm, Friday 12 June 2020.

Details of the new fund is available at www.telford.gov.uk/coronavirus and eligible businesses can apply directly on www.telford.gov.uk/discretionarygrants

Telford & Wrekin Council says that applications will be assessed as quickly as possible as it continues to work hard to get this essential support to eligible businesses as quickly as possible.

In total, the Council has received less than £1.47m from the Government for this Discretionary fund, compared with more than £35m for the national scheme in April.

Decisions on the level of grants (set at a maximum of up to £10,000 in exceptional circumstances or up to £5,000) will be made based on demand.

Councillor Rae Evans, Cabinet Member for Council Finance and Governance, said: “We’ve still seen borough businesses desperate for help falling through the net of the government’s support schemes, even with the Discretionary Business Grants funding recently launched.

“So as a matter of urgency we’re now launching a second phase of this grant and have extended its scope outside the Government’s priority list.

“This will open it up to many businesses which previously couldn’t benefit, such as smaller borough-based manufacturers, which form the backbone of Telford’s economy, as well as children’s nurseries, which are key to helping ensure many parents of young children can go back to work.

“We encourage all those and many others who fit the criteria to submit their applications by 12pm on 12 June”.

Cllr David Wright, Cabinet Member for Economy, Housing, Transport and Infrastructure said:  “While the funding we have is still very limited, we’ve done our best to extend the criteria beyond Government’s priority list and get more businesses supported.

“However, some may still be disappointed as the level of support we can provide may not be enough to keep their business going.

“We will continue to lobby the Government for more funding as many businesses are still struggling from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak which is likely to last for a long time to come.”

