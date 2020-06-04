FBC Manby Bowdler to reopen offices as restrictions ease

Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has re-opened its offices this week following the introduction of new safe working measures, including a new desk booking system.

Neil Lloyd

The first week will see a staggered return by FBC Manby Bowdler team members who can work safely in their office environment to ensure all measures are fully implemented before opening to the public, via an appointment only system, from June 8. The firm has offices across the West Midlands, Shropshire and Redditch.

Managing director Neil Lloyd said the safety, health and well-being of the firm’s people, their families and clients was his first priority and video and telephone appointments would still be available.

“We have remained open for business throughout the crisis, supporting business owners and employers as they navigate a swathe of changes in legislation and constantly changing guidance.

“Our solicitors have continued to support families with childcare arrangements, probate and community care situations – all from home. However we are being asked for face to face visits and these are important for many clients, particularly those dealing with bereavements and often complex business and family situations.

“We have spent considerable time consulting with our teams and looking at ways to implement best practice for social distancing in the workplace. Now is the right time to introduce these, in a phased way, for the safety and benefit of both our people and our clients.”

Measures introduced include one way systems in shared offices and stairwells, only one person at any time in lifts, toilet or kitchen areas; installation of hand sanitiser dispensers, staggered lunch and break times and provision of PPE for client and staff use.

“Home-working will remain in place for the majority of our teams. But where clients wish to meet us in the office, we will be operating an appointment only system with meeting rooms cleaned between each appointment,” added Mr Lloyd.

Clients will be able to book appointments by phone, email or the firm’s live chat facility on its website.

