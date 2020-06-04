13.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, June 4, 2020
Home Business

FBC Manby Bowdler to reopen offices as restrictions ease

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has re-opened its offices this week following the introduction of new safe working measures, including a new desk booking system.

Neil Lloyd
Neil Lloyd

The first week will see a staggered return by FBC Manby Bowdler team members who can work safely in their office environment to ensure all measures are fully implemented before opening to the public, via an appointment only system, from June 8. The firm has offices across the West Midlands, Shropshire and Redditch.

Managing director Neil Lloyd said the safety, health and well-being of the firm’s people, their families and clients was his first priority and video and telephone appointments would still be available.

“We have remained open for business throughout the crisis, supporting business owners and employers as they navigate a swathe of changes in legislation and constantly changing guidance.

“Our solicitors have continued to support families with childcare arrangements, probate and community care situations – all from home. However we are being asked for face to face visits and these are important for many clients, particularly those dealing with bereavements and often complex business and family situations.

“We have spent considerable time consulting with our teams and looking at ways to implement best practice for social distancing in the workplace. Now is the right time to introduce these, in a phased way, for the safety and benefit of both our people and our clients.”

Measures introduced include one way systems in shared offices and stairwells, only one person at any time in lifts, toilet or kitchen areas; installation of hand sanitiser dispensers, staggered lunch and break times and provision of PPE for client and staff use.

“Home-working will remain in place for the majority of our teams. But where clients wish to meet us in the office, we will be operating an appointment only system with meeting rooms cleaned between each appointment,” added Mr Lloyd.

Clients will be able to book appointments by phone, email or the firm’s live chat facility on its website.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Man arrested on suspicion of rape following police appeal

Police have made an arrest following an appeal for help to locate a man wanted in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Runners taking park in the 2019 Ludlow 10. Photo: David Woodfield

Ludlow 10 race goes virtual

Ludlow 10, an annual 10km race through Ludlow’s medieval streets, is to go virtual this year as due to the restrictions in place around the Covid-19 outbreak.
Read Article

Antibody testing to begin in the county

Tests for seeing if someone has had coronavirus are starting to be rolled out across the county for frontline health and care employees and hospital inpatients.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder will refuse to play

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis will refuse to play for Charlton Athletic once the season resumes.
Read Article
Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019

McKenzie returns to Telford Tigers with dual role

Telford Tigers have announced the return of Scott McKenzie for the 2020/21 season. Scott McKenzie. Photo: Steve Brodie, © Telford Tigers 2019 McKenzie will return for his ninth year...
Read Article
Cathie Sabin OBE

Tribute paid to Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE

Tribute has been paid to Shropshire’s Cathie Sabin OBE, the LTA’s first female president, who was was an inspiration and a friend to many.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Russell Griffin, Co-Director of Shropshire sales and lettings firm Samuel Wood in front of the camera

Shropshire estate agent asked to comment on the sector on national TV

The housing market has been moving for three weeks following the Government’s lifting of restrictions and a Shropshire estate agency expert has appeared on national breakfast TV to comment.
Read Article
Glenn Chard (Investor), Fiona Hunter and Ray Hughes (both Directors at Wellington Orbit)

Hammer blow for Social Enterprises and disadvantaged communities in Shropshire if SITR is not extended

Disadvantaged communities suffering from the impact of Covid-19 in Shropshire could be delivered another hammer blow unless a vital scheme that encourages investment is continued.
Read Article
Neil Lloyd

FBC Manby Bowdler to reopen offices as restrictions ease

Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has re-opened its offices this week following the introduction of new safe working measures.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity volunteers

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Appeals For ‘Virtual’ Supporters

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is recruiting people in Shropshire to become ‘virtual’ supporters to help support its lifesaving cause.
Read Article
Eglantyne Jebb

Ellesmere College launches new scholarship in memory of Save the Children founder

A unique educational opportunity is being offered by Ellesmere College to commemorate the centenary of the Save the Children charity and its locally-born founder, Eglantyne Jebb.
Read Article
Bevan is available alongside the rest of the Blue Ribbon Collection

Bevan and companions aim to raise £10,000 to Help NHS Heroes

Britain’s oldest remaining teddy bear manufacturer is aiming to raise over £10,000 to support the NHS, as management announced today they were already more than half way to their target.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is launching a virtual festival for its followers on August 29th and 30th

Virtual festival to fill the void for folk fans

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has revealed plans to host a two-day online event for its fans after being forced to postpone this year due to coronavirus.
Read Article
Every Thursday evening the theatre’s blue illuminations shine out as part of the nation’s 8 o’clock salute to the NHS

Virtual Curtain Up at The Holroyd Community Theatre

Plans continue to be made to ensure The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry remains at the heart of its North Shropshire and Welsh Borders community.
Read Article

Arts Alive launches programme of online shows

Arts Alive has curated a programme of online performances for communities across Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hannah Edwards

Shropshire farmer’s wife shows how to not make a fudge of it!

Just nine months ago a Shropshire mum and farmer’s wife left her job to work full-time on her career as an artisan fudge maker – and even lock-down can’t keep her from churning out the fudge!
Read Article
Lajina Leal

Shropshire Spicing Guru launches Curry Club

A Shropshire Spicing Guru wants to help families caught in the lockdown to make simple dishes together in a fun, sociable way so they can cook and then eat together enjoying tasty, authentic home style Indian food.
Read Article

Wood’s Crown the Pub Snack Champion

Shropshire brewery, Wood’s, has used lockdown time to settle a highly controversial debate and find out what the ultimate pub snack is.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
13.5 ° C
14 °
13.3 °
62 %
5.1kmh
40 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP