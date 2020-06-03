Vistry sales centres reopen in Shropshire by appointment only

Vistry Group sales offices and show homes across Shropshire are opening their doors to visitors for the first time in two months, on an appointment-only basis, with careful social distancing measures set to make it a different – but safe – experience for home hunters.

With the Government recently easing their lockdown measures to allow the reopening of new-build sales centres, teams from Vistry – which includes Bovis and Linden Homes – have been finalising thorough preparation work to make the new homebuying experience as safe as possible.

Thousands of home buyers have registered their interest in buying a new Bovis or Linden home over the lockdown period, and the county locations in Shifnal, Shrewsbury and Wellington have been getting ready to receive them.

“The safety of our customers and our own sales colleagues is paramount, and we won’t compromise on that,” said regional marketing manager, Louise Macrae. “We have actually been open for business throughout the lockdown period very successfully on a digital basis, but now we can add real-life site visits back to the home hunting experience.

“The lockdown period has seen a lot of online activity, and with our build teams returning to action as well across the country – again under new social distancing guidelines – it’s great to be back on site at our locations.”

The first step in the safety drive has been to introduce an appointment-only booking system to reinforce social distancing measures and limit the number of people in the sales office or car park at the same time.

Only two visitors from the same household are allowed on each visit, and if customers arrive early, they are encouraged to stay in their car until the appointment time. Once inside, there is clear signage and marking to enable social distancing behaviours, plus screens and hand sanitisers to provide added physical protection.



“We are committed to managing customer visits in a measured, phased and safe manner,” added Louise. “A lot of planning has gone into this and as time goes on, the plans will undoubtedly evolve to encompass the latest guidance to ensure everyone’s safety.

“As the market picks up from the lockdown period it is a great time to look at new-build, as there is no onward chain to potentially impact your purchase – along with the traditional benefits of a blank canvas property and great locations with outdoor spaces.”

